Mayor Wu Announces Wake Up the Night Grant Recipients

The Office of Nightlife Economy awarding $301,581 to 42 grantees to support activations and programming aimed at revitalizing Boston’s nighttime economy

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Nightlife Economy announced the 42 grant recipients of the City’s inaugural Wake Up the Night Grant, which awards individuals and organizations up to $10,000 in support of nighttime activations. This funding will support 50 events spanning 13 neighborhoods from now through the end of the year. All events are free and open to the public. The Wake Up the Night Grant Pilot Program is using $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to revitalize Boston’s nightlife economy and foster safe, inclusive social spaces for residents, families and visitors.

"The Wake Up the Night grants are a critical effort to revitalize our nighttime economy and create opportunities for residents to enjoy activated spaces through the rest of the year,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to announce these awardees from across the city. Their creative programming highlights our communities and supports residents and businesses in their efforts to make all of our neighborhoods safe and enjoyable.”

All funded events align with one of the following categories:

Accessible Programming : Social events specifically curated for persons with diverse abilities (physical, cognitive, or emotional)

Cultural Expression : Activations showcasing the many cultural interests and expressions of Bostonians.

Intergenerational : Activations promoting multi-generational social interaction.

Spirit-Free Programming : Activations mindfully omitting the consumption and presence of alcohol.

Weekday Activations : Events promoting social interaction Monday through Thursday, specifically in the Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Youth Programing : Activations aimed to serve persons 20 years old and younger.

The complete list of grant recipients is as follows:

A Trike Called Funk for Funk Fest

Abilities Dance Boston for Fall Ballet

ANIKAYA for Sacred Spaces Series at Night

Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) for Films at the Gate Festival

Ball in the House, LLC for Family Sing! with Ball in the House

Castle of our Skins: Intersecting Points for The Life and Music of Julia Perry

Chills Diamond Ring Education Foundation for Teen Networking Socials

Curation Agency, LLC for LITE it UP!: The Adult Playground

Design Museum Foundation, Inc for Family Design Workshops with Minni & Design Museum Everywhere

Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID) for Third Space Creative Showcase Series

Dray Drinks LLC for Non-Alcoholic Beer Garden and Night Market

Dunamis Inc. for One Night In Atlantis

Edosa Osemwegie for The Ultimate Game Night: Wellness Edition

Elizabeth DiCiaccio for Dyke Alley

Elizabeth Tobin for Rocking Rozzie: A Celebration of Women Who Rock!

Friends of the South End Library for Summer Jazz Concerts in Library Park

HellaBlack LLC for Hella Black Trivia Night

Hoops Collaborative Youth Development Program for Hoops Collaborative EmpowerHer Basketball League

Kahleil Blair for The Juice III

Akou Diabakhate for Night Glow Series: Empowering Cultural Expression and Wellness

KickBack Boston for One Day Only Fest

Live Like a Local Tours Boston for Community Arts Showcase

Longfellow Area Neighborhood Association for LANA Ice Cream Social

Makeysha Montgomery for Nina Simone and Johanne Sabastian Bach "A Connection of Two Geniuses"

Mariona Lloreta for ALTARS, A Live Experience

Matthew Meyers for Night Cap Evening Cafe & Event Series

Patrick Ly for Close the Circle

Piers Park Sailing Center for Kayak the Night

Pitch Black Media for Downtown Comedy Nights

Richard Njoroge for AboveGround x Boston: UNIIQU3 + Conducta

Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy (Greenway Conservancy) for Dewey Square Mural Opening Celebration & Drag Show

Roxbury Cultural District for Nubian Nights, Part 3, The Arts, The Culture, The People of Roxbury

Sadiq Ervin for The Blair B*tch Project

Spontaneous Celebrations for Lantern Parade

Substation Community Supporters for A Haunted Circus: A Halloween spectacle!

The Little Cocoa Bean Company for Food is a Love Language

The Record Co. for Boston Waves

The West End Museum for A Confluence of Cultures: Immigrants, Music, and the Art of Cultural Enrichment

Tony's Market for Pop-Up Opera in Roslindale

United Dance for “Kick off the Holidays”

Urbanity Dance for Urbanity Dance Fall Crawl Event

Veronica Robles Cultural Center for Día de los Muertos Night

“The Wake Up the Night Grants are a crucial part of our strategy to bring new energy to Boston’s nightlife,” said Corean Reynolds, Director of the Office of Nightlife Economy. “By amplifying community-lead solutions and supporting diverse and inclusive events across our neighborhoods, we aim to create a thriving nighttime economy that benefits all residents.”

"We're thrilled to have been given this grant!” said Roslindale resident Elizabeth Tobin. “It's so heartening to know that older women in rock and roll are recognized by the City of Boston as valuable and vital contributors to the Boston arts and nightlife scene. This grant provides a platform to showcase local talent while giving the community an opportunity to hear new music that they might otherwise not be exposed to."

"We're so excited to be able to share the magic and joy of the Boston Harbor with members of the Boston community through our ‘Kayak the Night’ events in August,” said Mela Villa Gomez, Piers Park Sailing Center Director of Partnerships and Inclusion. “The opportunity to host these events free of cost will allow us to provide substance-free, community programming at night so that youth and families have more safe and engaging options to enjoy the city."

Grant applications launched in April 2024. During the month-long application period, 198 residents, nonprofits, and businesses applied for the Grant. The Office of Nightlife Economy collaborated with a review committee of 14 City employees from various departments to select the winning applications.

The Office of Nightlife Economy works to create a more robust and equitable nightlife economy to enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Boston. Recently, the Office also launched the Nightlife Initiative for a Thriving Economy (NITE) Committee, which meets regularly to discuss nightlife and provides recommendations to the City. The Committee consists of 26 residents, business, and civic leaders who represent 14 Boston neighborhoods. For more information about the Office of Nightlife Economy, visit boston.gov/nightlife. To explore additional funding opportunities offered by the City of Boston, visit boston.gov/grants. For questions regarding City of Boston grant programs, please email grants@boston.gov.