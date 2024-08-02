Daniel E. Shearouse appointed as State Court Administrator

Court News ...

Chief Justice Kittredge has appointed Daniel E. Shearouse as the new State Court Administrator for the South Carolina Judicial Branch. Chief Justice Kittredge stated, "I am so pleased to announce that our outstanding Clerk of Court Dan Shearouse has accepted my appointment as the State Court Administrator, effective August 1, 2024. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important position, and I am confident that everyone joins me in congratulating him and thanking him for his service." Shearouse began his legal career with the Supreme Court as a staff attorney, was appointed as the chief staff attorney in 1986, and was appointed as Clerk of Court in 1998. Shearouse served as the Clerk of the Supreme Court for 22 years, before retiring in 2021. In addition to his remarkable civil service, Shearouse served his country for 29 years as a member of the United States Army, serving both on active duty and in the reserves, ultimately retiring in the rank of Colonel.