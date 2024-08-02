Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,830 in the last 365 days.

Daniel E. Shearouse appointed as State Court Administrator

Court News ...

Chief Justice Kittredge has appointed Daniel E. Shearouse as the new State Court Administrator for the South Carolina Judicial Branch. Chief Justice Kittredge stated, "I am so pleased to announce that our outstanding Clerk of Court Dan Shearouse has accepted my appointment as the State Court Administrator, effective August 1, 2024. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important position, and I am confident that everyone joins me in congratulating him and thanking him for his service." Shearouse began his legal career with the Supreme Court as a staff attorney, was appointed as the chief staff attorney in 1986, and was appointed as Clerk of Court in 1998. Shearouse served as the Clerk of the Supreme Court for 22 years, before retiring in 2021. In addition to his remarkable civil service, Shearouse served his country for 29 years as a member of the United States Army, serving both on active duty and in the reserves, ultimately retiring in the rank of Colonel.


 

You just read:

Daniel E. Shearouse appointed as State Court Administrator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more