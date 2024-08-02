Submit Release
TSHA Announces 2025 Research Fellowships and Awards for Texas History Research

The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) announces the opening of the 2024-2025 Awards and Research Fellowships application cycle.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) announces the opening of the 2024-2025 Awards and Research Fellowships application cycle. The Association has bestowed more than 700 awards, prizes and fellowships upon authors, educators and scholars to ensure that Texas history scholarship is supported, promoted, and disseminated broadly.

Authors and educators are encouraged to apply for the following Awards and Prizes:

Al Lowman Memorial Prize
Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology
Coral Horton Tullis Memorial Prize for Best Book on Texas History
Ron Tyler Award for Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and Culture
Randolph B. “Mike” Campbell Award
Liz Carpenter Award for Best Book on the History of Women
Kate Broocks Bates Award for Historical Research
H. Bailey Carroll Award for Best Article in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly
Lynna Kay Shuffield Memorial Award in Texas Jewish History
Mary Jon and J. P. Bryan Leadership in Education Award
John W. Crain Texas History Education Award

Texas history researchers and scholars are encouraged to apply for the following Fellowships:

Catarino and Evangelina Hernández Research Fellowship in Latino History
Cecilia Steinfeldt Fellowship for Research in the Arts and Material Culture
John H. Jenkins Research Fellowship in Texas History
Larry McNeill Research Fellowship in Texas Legal History
Lawrence T. Jones III Research Fellowship in Civil War Texas History
Mary M. Hughes Research Fellowship in Texas History

Applications are due on or before November 15, 2024. For more information, visit www.tshaonline.org/awards or contact angel.baldree@tshaonline.org.

TSHA’s mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs.

Raymond DeVuono
Texas State Historical Association
+1 214-762-5389
