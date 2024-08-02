Submit Release
NUJ welcomes release of Evan Gershkovich and other journalists jailed in Russia

The NUJ joined the IFJ and fellow journalist organisations in welcoming the release of Evan Gershkovich and other journalists as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States, Russia and other countries in Europe.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The release of Evan together with journalists Alsu Kurmasheva, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Pablo González is greatly welcomed, and must be a huge relief for those who have been incarcerated on trumped-up espionage charges, and also their families. Putin’s tactics have made it very dangerous to be a journalist in Russia and these charges are a deliberate tactic to suppress press freedom. The NUJ, the IFJ and European Federation of Journalists will continue to campaign for the release of the 137 other journalists currently behind bars in Europe.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary said:

“We are truly relieved by the release of our colleagues after months, and in some cases years, in detention, during which the IFJ has been campaigning for their freedom. At the same time, we strongly condemn the Kremlin’s hostage-taking tactics involving journalists for political ends. Journalism is not a crime, and journalists must be allowed to do their job without fear of repression”.

Find out more about the released journalists

