Editor of the Journalist election

The NUJ’s Emergency Committee met this week to consider significant developments in the election process for editor of The Journalist.

It had become clear that ongoing and extensive problems in the postal system was impacting delivery and receipt of ballot papers across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The committee considered various options to ensure that Irish members were not disenfranchised. In circumstances where the timely receipt and return of ballot papers could not be guaranteed it was decided that the only way to ensure fairness to all members was to re-commence the ballot. The committee instructed the general secretary to cancel the current ballot and to put in place arrangements for a new online ballot.

A further decision was taken by the Emergency Committee regarding a candidate, Samantha Downes, whose application had not been considered by the union for shortlisting as it had been blocked as spam and not received. Given the fresh ballot, and the fact that her application met the eligibility criteria, it was agreed that she would be shortlisted and included in the new ballot with other shortlisted candidates.

All candidate statements published in the recent edition of the Journalist will be re-issued digitally, with the addition of Ms Downes. All candidates have been informed of the change.

Civica is putting in place the new digital ballot. The new ballot schedule will see voting open on Tuesday 13 August, and close on Thursday 5 September at noon. Please note that the election has started afresh and votes already submitted do not count. The NEC will meet to receive and endorse the results on Friday 6 September at 10am.

