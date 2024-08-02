Emergency legal number for members covering this weekend’s far-right demos

The Guardian has reported that for at least 19 far-right rallies are expected to take place across England in coming days.

Violent demonstrations spread from Southport to London, Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot after the stabbing atrocity at a children’s holiday club on Monday.

Those covering the demos are asked to carry their press card in an accessible place and use it as identification. The emergency legal number is 0800 587 7530.

For emergency police station representation, call Thompsons’ legal helpline 0800 587 7530

After the event, you can inform the NUJ of any incidents that happened on the day (even if you do not wish to make a formal complaint) by emailing [email protected]

The NUJ’s mobile safety toolkit has lots of advice for reporters, photographers and videographers covering protests.

TUC: tackling the far right – a trade union issue

