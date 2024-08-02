Submit Release
Pharos Systems Welcomes Ariel Benzakein as Vice President of Customer Experience

Ariel’s extensive experience and his passion for customer success align perfectly with our commitment to putting customers first. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate.”
— Josh Orum, CEO
WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leader in PrintOps software solutions, today announced the appointment of Ariel Benzakein as Vice President of Customer Experience. With over 25 years of experience in leading customer-facing teams, Ariel brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Pharos as the company continues to prioritize and enhance its customer-centric approach.

Ariel Benzakein has an extensive background in Customer Success, Professional Services, Technical Support, and Account Management. His career includes significant roles at notable companies such as PerkinElmer, Experian, and Donnelley Financial Solutions. At Experian, Ariel was instrumental in creating the first Customer Success team focused on large enterprise clients, significantly improving retention and customer satisfaction. He holds a degree from Arizona State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and is currently studying Organizational Leadership at Johns Hopkins University.

"I am thrilled to join Pharos Systems, a company that truly puts its customers at the forefront of everything it does," said Ariel Benzakein. "Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to ensuring that customers achieve the outcomes they desire from their investments. At Pharos, I am eager to continue this mission, helping clients optimize print operations, eliminate on-premise print servers, streamline print driver management and migrate office and campus printing to the cloud."

Pharos Systems has a long-standing tradition of prioritizing customer satisfaction, as evidenced by the loyalty and longevity of its customer base. The company’s PrintOps solutions have consistently delivered value and efficiency to clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ariel to the Pharos team," said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos Systems. "Ariel’s extensive experience and his passion for customer success align perfectly with our commitment to putting customers first. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

For more information about Pharos Systems International and its innovative PrintOps solutions, visit www.pharos.com.


About Pharos Systems International

Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of PrintOps software and services for large enterprises and higher education institutions. Since its founding in 1992, Pharos has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize office printing, reduce costs, enhance security, and empower hybrid workforces with intuitive printing experiences. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has established a proven track record of innovation and customer satisfaction over its three-decade history.

