Maine DOE Update – August 2, 2024

MEDIA RELEASE: Department of Education Supports Learning and Enrichment Over the Summer

The Maine Department of Education has awarded $2,788,372 in Summer Learning and Enrichment Grant funding to 61 Maine schools. Summer programs differ from school to school, sometimes taking the form of community partnerships, field trips, career exploration, and innovative curricula that prepare students for the school year ahead while addressing pandemic-related learning loss. | More

Lincoln Academy Students are Building a Greenhouse to Support Their Free Summer Program

Lincoln Academy’s edLab students have been building a greenhouse to support the school’s new LA Launch Program. This free summer program, funded by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, will support rising 9th graders preparing to enter high school. | More

2023/24 Maine DOE Student Cabinet Closes Out Another Successful Year

Co-chaired by student representatives from the Maine State Board of Education, the Student Cabinet provides a forum for Maine students’ voices to be heard. This is the fourth year the Maine DOE has appointed students to a Student Cabinet to integrate student voices into decision-making on education issues that impact their journey through Maine’s education system. This year’s Co-chairs were Ryan Hafener, a recent Hampden Academy graduate, and Phat Thai, a rising Senior at Deering High School. | More

Approval of Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY23 ESEA funds and FY24 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that we have been granted a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY23 ESEA funds and FY24 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds. Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine DOE received approval for these waivers from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). | More

Third Annual Supporting Adult Multilingual Learners Institute Strengthens Adult Education Profession

This summer, the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Adult Education Team hosted its third annual Supporting Adult Multilingual Learners Institute at Sugarloaf Mountain. Adult Education teachers, curriculum designers, and administrators had the opportunity to learn from speakers, engage with different breakout sessions, and have meaningful discussions with their peers. Additionally, many fun activities, such as trail walks and yoga, were offered for participants to enjoy the nature of the Carrabassett Valley region. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Portland Public Schools Become Winners of a Digital Citizenship Award

Portland Public Schools has been recognized as a Common Sense District for its work educating students on safe and healthy ways of using technology and integrating technology into the curriculum as a learning tool. | More

