Chicago Family Law Firm Spotlights Summer Law Clerk Isabelle Rosado

Isabelle Rosado, Summer Law Clerk 2024

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of George J. Skuros is excited to highlight the contributions of our dedicated summer law clerk, Isabelle Rosado. With her passion for family law and community service, Isabelle embodies the qualities we value in all our team members. A rising 3L at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, Isabelle has quickly become an essential part of our team.

During her clerkship at The Law Offices of George J. Skuros, Isabelle has taken a keen interest in family law. She has been actively involved in drafting petitions for dissolution, marital settlement agreements, and allocation judgments that concern parental responsibilities and parenting time. Furthermore, her exposure to property and real estate matters has broadened her understanding of legal complexities.

Before pursuing her legal education, Isabelle graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in political science and a minor in criminology, law, and society. Her strong academic background lays a solid foundation for her current role at the firm. At UIC School of Law, she serves as the community outreach chair for the LatinX Law Student Association, further emphasizing her dedication to advocating for underrepresented communities.

Isabelle’s favorite aspect of her clerkship is the dynamic environment that allows her to gain hands-on experience while providing meaningful legal assistance to those in need within her community. Her enthusiasm for family law and commitment to helping others make her an invaluable asset to our firm.

We are proud to have Isabelle on our team this summer and look forward to seeing her continue to grow as a future legal professional!

