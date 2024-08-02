Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Arlington, TX with Free Hearing Services

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2016, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been providing hearing healthcare services to underserved communities around the world. Recently, LIFE has provided hearing services to a community in Arlington, Texas by fitting 64 patients with hearing aids. The Hearing the Call project has proudly served thousands of patients worldwide with free hearing services, changing their lives for the better.

“When you can’t afford hearing aids, you get used to not being able to hear. No one should have to adjust to not being able to hear. I was always worried I would miss an important phone call from my kids. Now I look forward to being able to engage in conversations instead of just nodding along. I am so blessed and grateful for everybody that’s helped me, because I wouldn't have been able to afford it” said San Juana Maldonado, a patient at the clinic.

Barney, a patient that came into the clinic, began hearing journey began after a car crash that left him with a myriad of health issues that only worsened over time. Starting with his ability to walk for extended periods of time, and eventually affecting his ability to hear properly, Barney was in a tough spot. People began to take advantage of him because of his new disabilities, leaving him to become depressed and feel isolated from the world. He avoided conversations because he felt bad asking everyone to repeat themselves. Barney knew when the opportunity to get free hearing aids came up, he had to do anything he could to make it to the event. Upon receiving his hearing aids, he was ecstatic. He is looking forward to being a part of the community again and living a much happier life.

“The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) highlights the significant issue of hearing loss in the United States, stating that approximately 5% of adults aged 45-54 experience disabling hearing loss. This percentage rises with age, affecting 10% of those aged 55-64, 22% of those aged 65-74, and a staggering 55% of individuals aged 75 and older,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Recognizing this widespread challenge, Life for Relief and Development is passionately committed to addressing this issue. They sponsor numerous trips each year, providing hearing aids to those in need across various countries and states. Their dedication ensures that many individuals regain the gift of hearing, significantly enhancing their quality of life and connecting them more fully with their surroundings. This impactful work not only helps to alleviate a pervasive health issue but also brings hope and support to countless communities.”

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

