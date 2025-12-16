Life for Relief and Development Celebrates 33 Years of Saving Lives, Restoring Dignity, and Building Hope Worldwide
LIFE Commemorates 33 Years of Humanitarian Assistance, Sustainable Development, and Emergency Relief Reaching Millions Across the Globe
Since its founding in 1992, LIFE has responded to crises, alleviated extreme hardship, and delivered long-term solutions through programs focused on food security, clean water access, orphan sponsorship, education, emergency relief, and medical care. These efforts have impacted millions across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.
“For 33 years, LIFE has been more than an organization, we have been a lifeline,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Behind every project is a human story, and behind every story is a donor who chooses compassion.”
Lives Changed, Stories of Hope
In Sierra Leone, thousands of children benefited from LIFE’s MannaPack food distributions. Twelve-year-old Salma from Somalia echoed a common refrain: “Before the rice, I was always hungry and couldn’t focus in class. Now I feel strong and excited to learn.”
For orphans like Bushra, an eighth-grade student in Syria who lost her father to war, LIFE’s educational support made the difference between dropping out and excelling: “Despite everything, she reached the top ranks in her class,” her teachers reported. “This support gives her a future.”
In Gambia, access to clean water transformed daily life for teenage student Hawa, who once spent hours fetching water before school: “This well didn’t just bring water, it brought hope for my education and my future.”
In Gaza, Nour, a widowed mother of four sheltering in a school after her home was destroyed, shared what LIFE’s emergency aid meant to her family: “When the hot meals arrived, it felt like life had returned. And when we received hygiene kits, it gave us back our dignity. You didn’t just feed us; you reminded us that we are not forgotten.”
Medical care has also restored independence and dignity. In Bangladesh, 77-year-old Semon Bahar regained her sight after cataract surgery at a LIFE Eye Clinic: “This didn’t just improve my vision, it gave me my life back.”
A Global Impact, A Shared Mission
From emergency relief in Sudan and Gaza to education initiatives in Ethiopia and Afghanistan, and water wells across West Africa and Somalia, LIFE’s work reflects a commitment to both immediate relief and sustainable change. As LIFE celebrates 33 years of service, the organization honors the donors, partners, volunteers, and communities who made this journey possible.
“Where there is LIFE, there is hope…” said one a widowed mother of four in Indonesia. “…and hope is what changes everything.”
Looking Ahead
LIFE enters its next chapter with renewed determination, continuing to respond to global crises, expand lifesaving programs, and uplift those most in need. Join us as the journey continues!
ABOUT LIFE FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT (LIFE)
Life for Relief and Development, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, is a global humanitarian relief and development organization dedicated to providing aid to individuals regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
