Two NDCS staff members arrested

August 2, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Two Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) staff members have been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unlawful acts of a corrections employee (Neb. Rev. Stat. §83-417).

Amanda Stanard (37), a records officer at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC), was arrested on July 31, 2024. Stanard had been employed by NDCS since February 2023. She resigned her position.

Nicole Voycheske (43), a corporal at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) was arrested August 1, 2024. Voycheske had been employed by NDCS since October 2023. She resigned her position.

