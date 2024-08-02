Press Releases

08/02/2024

Attorney General Tong Announces Investigation Into EnergyBillCruncher Over False Claim that 'Government Will Cover the Cost to Install Solar'

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced he has opened an investigation into EnergyBillCruncher.com regarding false claims on social media that “Government will cover the cost to install solar.”

In addition to falsely claiming that the “Government” will cover the cost of solar installation, the company inappropriately uses the Connecticut state seal and creates a false sense of urgency, claiming that homeowners must “do this before Friday.”

In an inquiry letter sent today, the Office of the Attorney General seeks information on the ownership of the EnergyBillCruncher website and social media accounts. The inquiry also seeks information regarding the number of inquiries received from Connecticut residents, information the company provided to Connecticut residents, and any Connecticut solar financing, install, sale or distribution companies that may have partnered with the company.

“Free solar does not exist, and the state does not endorse any solar company or any marketing materials making those kinds of false and misleading claims. Electric rates are sky high right now, and we’re all looking for ways to save. But never, ever feel pressured into a contract without checking the facts and crunching the numbers,” said Attorney General Tong.

Connecticut state government does not endorse any solar company or program. While some solar installations may have no up-front cost, and tax credits may be available, there is no such thing as a free solar system. Costs and benefits will vary for each homeowner, and consumers should always do their own research to analyze whether solar is a good investment.

See here for additional consumer guidance from Attorney General Tong regarding solar.

This is the latest in a series of actions Attorney General Tong has taken regarding unfair solar panel sales tactics. Last month, Attorney General Tong sued SunRun Inc., SunRun Installation Services, Bright Planet Solar, Inc., Elevate Solar Solutions LLC and salespeople Dakota Grumet and Sierra Howes alleging deceptive, unfair and otherwise unlawful sales of solar panel systems, including locking consumers into long-term contracts without consent by various means, including impersonating consumers, and installing non-functional systems. In 2022, Attorney General Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced an investigation and enforcement action against Solar Wolf Energy over failures to complete, or even begin, promised work. Solar Wolf is currently blocked from doing business in Connecticut as a result of a court order and has since filed for bankruptcy. In 2023, Attorney General Tong sued Vision Solar following more than a dozen consumer complaints regarding predatory high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations about financing and tax credits, and unpermitted work that left homeowners saddled with nonfunctioning systems and unaffordable loans. Vision Solar has since filed for bankruptcy.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov