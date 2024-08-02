Second Phase of Lamar Avenue Underway

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded a construction contract to Dement Construction Company to complete almost 2 miles of infrastructure improvements along Lamar Avenue (SR 4/US 78). The $149.8 million project runs from south of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins interchange.

The work on Lamar Avenue begins Monday, August 5 with nightly lane closures from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. Closures will be utilized in both the north and southbound direction of Lamar Avenue. During closures, one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

This project is the second phase of a three-phase project to widen the Lamar Avenue corridor. Phase 1, from the Mississippi State line to Shelby Drive, was completed summer of 2023. Phase 2 consists of widening Lamar Avenue from south of Shelby Drive to near the Raines/Perkins Road interchange from a 4-lane divided highway to a 6-lane divided highway. This project will also include interchange modifications at the Lamar Avenue intersection with Raines/Perkins Road and the construction of a new interchange at Shelby Drive. The estimated completion date is July 31, 2028. The third and final phase is estimated to be let in 2027.

For more project information visit the project's webpage, Lamar Avenue (SR 4/US 78)

