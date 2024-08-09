Tom Adaba Legacy Champions ROOTS RUNWAY - A Community-Driven Initiative

Lead Consultant Helen Oduyemi with the Legacy team of trainers and farmers at Gwagwalada, Abuja farm. Photo taken at the launch of Roots Runway flagship program. Roots Runway Flyer Weaving at Tom Adaba Legacy Center, Okene where home grown cotton is spun, ginned and dyed to weave quality cloth and products.. (Photo by Africa-Related)

A flagship project that is aimed at reviving cotton farming in Nigeria and globally promoting the ancient Ebira weaving tradition, has been announced.

What we have in mind is to raise standards, particularly in areas that have been forgotten. To bring back the good old ones, and raise them to greater heights and international standards.” — Tom and Theresa Adaba - Chief Patrons, Tom Adaba Legacy

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Adaba Legacy - an Abuja-based non-profit foundation with education at its core, in partnership with Ita'i Our Cloth , Africa-Related Inc is proud to introduce its upcoming community-engaging project entitled Roots Runway. The aim is to grace global runways with designs made from locally produced cotton, woven by the popular Ebira Weavers in Okene, Nigeria, central Nigeria.

Roots Runway was launched on the eve of veteran broadcaster and Chief Patron, Tom Adaba's 83rd Birthday on July 2, 2024. It applies a multi-pronged approach to reviving the local cotton production and processing in Nigeria while serving to bridge historical disconnects through farming and fashion. It works by forming clusters of local farmers and weavers, creating jobs for youth, training in the cotton production process, revisiting ancient and creating new designs; and engaging artistic communities to use locally produced yarn for designs that will ultimately feature in prestigious global museums, runways, art fairs, etc.

Tom Adaba Legacy Board President, award-winning filmmaker Mrs. Oyiza Adaba-Okereke spoke at the hybrid launch, outlining plans to incorporate sub themes about environment, agro-waste, history, education and community development in the project. She said they will form partnerships in agriculture, design & construction and technology.

The farm project in partnership with Ita'i Our Cloth, a weaving social enterprise based in Okene and managed by Africa-Related, a production house with an international creative force. Other consultants in design, technology and agriculture include Mrs. Helen Oduyemi, the only female tech cotton farmer in Nigeria with a proven track record of success in running her Oyo Town-based Helen Genius Agro where she merges technology with agriculture. Oduyemi called for local and international support for the project, citing that cotton farming is now one of the Nigerian Government's current initiatives.

Before the discovery of crude oil, cotton was highly exported and contributed up to 25 percent to Nigeria’s gross domestic products (GDP) in the 1980s. Analysis shows that the level of cotton production in Nigeria is higher than the level of consumption, which is under 30,000 metric tonnes in 10 years. The failure to increase Nigeria's cotton output is often blamed on ineffective government structures and policies.

The Chief Patrons of the Foundation Ohi Dr. Tom and Mrs. Theresa Adaba have generously donated a combined 50 hectares of farmland in Abuja and Okene, to kick start the cotton farm project. "We wanted to support the community by putting women at the forefront of this project because we understand that when women work together, they accomplish the most amazing things".

According to the Country Director Mrs. Rosemary Onubaiye, the program has already started with the training of 20 students in the four production stages of ginning, spinning, dying and weaving of the locally grown cotton. “The overall aim is to remind this generation of our past traditions and also teach a modern approach for the future.”

Mrs. Asiya Isah is one of the 15 weavers at the Okene Legacy Center. She was "very pleased" with the finished products on display at the online shop. "I could not believe my eyes, I was just weaving this the other day", she expressed. The weavers praised their 'Ohi Etohueyi' of Ebiraland (Beacon of Light) Papa and Mama Adaba, for their continuous support in growing the foundation.

Roots Runway is open to donors and partnerships. Funds raised will go toward developing the entire project from the roots to the runway.

Abuja and Okene await you!

THE ASK (2024/2025)

SHOP | DONATE | PARTNER

1. Building & Construction - Okene Legacy Center which includes training room, library, work areas, courtyard, washrooms and garden

2. Industrial Ginning Machines

3. Industrial Spinning Machines

4. Industrial Weaving Looms

5. Solar Panels (renewable energy)

6. Other Electrical Fittings

7. Heavy Machinery for Organic Farming in Okene & Abuja

8. Transportation Van

9. Office Operations and Equipment

