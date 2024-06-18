'Bride of Zambia' Short Film Initiates Rare Conversation on Gender Inequality In Zambia

Bride of Zambia 1 by Tisa Chigaga Bride of Zambia 4 by Tisa Chigaga Bride of Zambia 5 by Tisa Chigaga

Zambian filmmaker Tisa Chigaga’s short film, addresses gender-based traditional requirements that accompany some African women to their postmodern world.

Thank God for this production. A lot of women are truly oppressed by these teachings. What a courageous step to put this out and finally speak about it!” — @mwesh_moon on Instagram

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2024, Zambian filmmaker Tisa Chigaga re-released her sophomore short film, Bride of Zambia, on Indie Films World, where it is currently available for online pay per view streaming. A multicultural collaboration, the film was produced by Bollywood entertainment cooperation D-Star Productions and Indie Films World.

The film follows a young Zambian-born New York resident in the lead up to her wedding. Despite having a modern upbringing, she is pressured into adhering to the highly conservative traditional code of conduct for Zambian brides and eventually wives. Featuring scenes directly questioning the relevance of traditional gender norms in the ultra conservative nation, the film offers a very rare public discussion about gender inequality in Zambia.

Despite the highly controversial nature of the chosen themes, in an unforeseen show of support, the filmmaker has received messages from hundreds of women identifying with the plight of the protagonist, and thanking the film for finally speaking out. It is the filmmaker’s hope that more engagement with the film will break down further boundaries around conversations pertaining to gender and tradition in Zambia.

“Even as a Bollywood producer, I was able to see the power and impact of this story. It is my hope that this film will do more for gender parity in Zambia and the world throughout.” Mukesh Modi, CEO Indie Films World and D-Star Productions

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, "Anyone – women, girls, men and boys – can fall victim to violence simply because of their sex or gender, women and girls are especially at risk. It is estimated that one in three women will experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetime."

“Making Bride of Zambia was by far the scariest thing I have ever done. But hearing women say the film made them feel seen and that they finally have a voice, made it all worth it. It is my hope that this film will enable more open discussions on what has always been considered a taboo subject.” Tisa Chigaga, Director

Tisa Chigaga currently serves as the Program Manager of the New York African Film Festival, and can be reached on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@tisachigaga). Bride of Zambia is available to view on Indie Film World.