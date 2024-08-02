Department Offers Warm Weather Lawn Care Tips for Homeowners

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 2, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is advising homeowners that although this summer’s soaring temperatures and spotty rainfall have sent many lawns into dormancy, there’s no reason for alarm.
“If you’re like most Maryland homeowners, you probably have cool-season grass, like tall fescue, that thrives in cooler temperatures,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Although cool-season grasses perform well in our state, most will become dormant to protect themselves against heat and lack of rain. Most lawns will recover on their own once the rains return and cooler temperatures prevail,” he said.
To assist homeowners concerned about the condition of their lawns, the Department has offered the following tips:
Will My Grass Recover?
It’s ok to let established lawns go dormant during the hot, dry summer months
Dormancy is a natural survival mechanism
Dormant lawns continue to protect water quality by holding soil and nutrients in place
Late summer/early fall is an ideal time to reseed most Maryland lawns
We recommend turf-type tall fescue, which has a thicker blade and deeper roots to help withstand Maryland summers
Mowing
Raise mower blades to a higher setting to allow the grass to shade its own roots and retain soil moisture
To prevent burning, avoid mowing in the middle of the day
Do not mow if the grass is less than six inches tall
Should I Water?
Remember, most established lawns will recover on their own
If you want to water, first check with your county or the Maryland Department of the Environment to see if water use restrictions are in place and if grass watering is prohibited
If watering is allowed, do so early in the morning to minimize evaporation and maximize absorption
Water deeply and less frequently to promote deep root growth
Care for Your Lawn
Reseed bare areas in late summer or early fall with a turf-type tall fescue
Test your soil now to determine if pH adjustments are needed. Grass grows best at a pH of 6.0 -7.0
A soil test is needed if you plan to apply a seed fertilizer containing phosphorus this fall
For a helpful video with lawn care tips for the experts, click here. Additional information on Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law and fertilizer best management practices is available on the department’s website. You can also visit the University of Maryland Extension for lawn fertilizer recommendations and additional tips.
