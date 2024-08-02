Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,980 in the last 365 days.

Department Offers Warm Weather Lawn Care Tips for Homeowners

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 2, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is advising homeowners that although this summer’s soaring temperatures and spotty rainfall have sent many lawns into dormancy, there’s no reason for alarm. 

 

“If you’re like most Maryland homeowners, you probably have cool-season grass, like tall fescue, that thrives in cooler temperatures,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Although cool-season grasses perform well in our state, most will become dormant to protect themselves against heat and lack of rain. Most lawns will recover on their own once the rains return and cooler temperatures prevail,” he said.

To assist homeowners concerned about the condition of their lawns, the Department has offered the following tips:  

Will My Grass Recover?

  • It’s ok to let established lawns go dormant during the hot, dry summer months

  • Dormancy is a natural survival mechanism

  • Dormant lawns continue to protect water quality by holding soil and nutrients in place

  • Late summer/early fall is an ideal time to reseed most Maryland lawns

  • We recommend turf-type tall fescue, which has a thicker blade and deeper roots to help withstand Maryland summers

Mowing

  • Raise mower blades to a higher setting to allow the grass to shade its own roots and retain soil moisture

  • To prevent burning, avoid mowing in the middle of the day

  • Do not mow if the grass is less than six inches tall

Should I Water?

  • Remember, most established lawns will recover on their own

  • If you want to water, first check with your county or the Maryland Department of the Environment to see if water use restrictions are in place and if grass watering is prohibited

  • If watering is allowed, do so early in the morning to minimize evaporation and maximize absorption

  • Water deeply and less frequently to promote deep root growth

Care for Your Lawn

  • Reseed bare areas in late summer or early fall with a turf-type tall fescue

  • Test your soil now to determine if pH adjustments are needed. Grass grows best at a pH of 6.0 -7.0

  • A soil test is needed if you plan to apply a seed fertilizer containing phosphorus this fall

 

For a helpful video with lawn care tips for the experts, click here. Additional information on Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law and fertilizer best management practices is available on the department’s website. You can also visit the University of Maryland Extension for lawn fertilizer recommendations and additional tips.

# # #

You just read:

Department Offers Warm Weather Lawn Care Tips for Homeowners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more