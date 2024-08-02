Minister Patricia de Lille congratulates SAFAIR on launching direct flights to the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

On behalf of the Department of Tourism, Minister Patricia de Lille welcomes the launch of new direct flights by Safair between OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

Air Access and direct flights are essential for boosting arrivals from various markets and growing the tourism sector’s contribution to economic growth and job creation.

“This is an exciting development and we wish to congratulate Safair on this outstanding achievement. We are extremely pleased about these additional flights to our popular Kruger National Park which is enjoyed by so many in our country and by visitors from all over the world. Visitors will now be able to get to the Kruger National Park much easier. This is indeed a significant lever towards the tourism sector’s efforts to grow tourism’s contribution to the economy,” Minister de Lille said.

“We thank the entire tourism sector and aviation sector for all their hard work in consistently working to grow tourism. Many other airlines are also working on route expansion and this work has paid off with substantial increases in arrivals to South Africa over the past year,” Minister de Lille concluded.

