Actelis Secures New Orders for Cyber-Hardened Network Solutions for Two Major German Utility Providers

Actelis secures new orders to rapidly deploy immediate cyber-hardened network solutions for two major German utility providers, reinforcing its strong position and growth in the critical infrastructure market.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received new orders to supply two utility providers in Germany with its cyber-hardened hybrid-fiber networking solution. These orders, facilitated by Actelis and its local partner Syserso Networks, mark significant milestones in the Company's continued momentum within the German energy and utility sectors.



“Our ability to rapidly enable network connectivity over any mix of fiber or copper, combined with our advanced network protection capabilities, makes us highly attractive to operators of critical IoT networks,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Providers want to know that their networks will operate smoothly and safely without interruption, especially given the rising threats against infrastructure such as water supply firms. Actelis’ solution offers essential protection to ensure secure, cyber-hardened reliable networking, with uniquely fast deployment.”

One of Actelis’ latest orders is for a large regional water supply company, responsible for the treatment and secure distribution of drinking water to municipalities. Similarly, another order is for a large natural gas provider, with a network spanning several thousand kilometers. Actelis will be supplying its MetaLIGHT 684D networking solution, designed to deliver secure, immediate fiber-grade connectivity for various critical IoT applications.

Utility providers rely on a host of technologies to ensure efficient, reliable, and secure operations. These include smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, as well as automation and control systems. Network connectivity is the key to making this technology work because IoT devices such as sensors and cameras need to communicate valuable information in real-time. Actelis makes it easy for providers to enable fiber-grade connectivity for these devices without the need to incur the costs of installing new wiring in the network which is why the company’s solution has been well received in the energy sector.

Moreover, in addition to ensuring seamless connectivity, utility providers must also safeguard their networks against cyber threats. Given their critical role in infrastructure and services, utilities are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, including ransomware, phishing, hacking, and supply chain attacks. Recent cyberattacks on water infrastructure have underscored the need for enhanced security measures. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has highlighted the risks posed by nation-state-aligned threat groups targeting water systems, prompting the formation of a task force to address these challenges. Actelis enhances network security with advanced encryption protocols, particularly at the network edge, providing robust protection against these threats.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

