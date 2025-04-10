Availability of Transgene’s 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD)

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that the French version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on April 10, 2025, under number D.25-0243.

This document, available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org), can be viewed and downloaded (in PDF format in French and English, and in ESEF format in French only) on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr)

It includes the following documents:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report;

the Statutory Auditors’ Reports;

information on the Company’s share capital, including the share buyback program;

information on the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

The Universal Registration Document also includes information on the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors.

Attachment

