The Lukin Center at Jersey City Announces Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy announced the official opening of their new office at 75 Montgomery Street, Suite 502, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The practice aims to celebrate this expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It will be held on August 2nd at 10 a.m. They invite the community to join in marking this milestone.The Lukin Center ( https://www.lukincenter.com ) is committed to delivering compassionate and evidence-based mental health services. They are now more accessible to residents of Jersey City and the surrounding areas.The new location offers a welcoming environment where individuals can seek high-quality psychotherapy and psychiatric care.The Lukin Center’s Jersey City office introduces a wide range of innovative programs designed to support their clients’ mental and emotional well-being. Highlights include:• Sports Performance Program: Combining Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with counseling and clinical interventions to help athletes and active individuals achieve peak performance.• Creative Arts Therapy Program: Utilizing movement and creative expression as powerful tools for emotional healing and personal growth.• Executive Mental Wellness Program: Tailored support for high-performing professionals to balance leadership demands with personal well-being.In addition to these specialized programs, the Lukin Center offers a comprehensive Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Program for clients who may benefit from group therapy. A Parent Guidance Program is also available to assist parents in navigating the school system when their children require special services.Community engagement is an important part of the Lukin Center's mission. The team looks forward to deepening its connections within Jersey City to support and enrich the community. The new office provides personalized care so that individuals are always matched with experienced, compassionate clinicians who are dedicated to their well-being.The Jersey City location will address an array of mental health issues, including but not limited to:• Addiction• Anxiety• Depression• Eating Disorders• LGBTQIA Issues• PTSD• Substance Abuse• Trauma• … and more.The Lukin Center offers a variety of treatment modalities , such as:• Medication Management• Neuropsychological Evaluations• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)• Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)• Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)• Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT)• Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)"We believe in a personalized approach to mental health care, focusing on each client's unique needs and goals," said the Lukin Center. "Our new Jersey City office is an extension of our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to all individuals seeking to improve their mental health."Join us on August 2nd at 10 a.m. for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 75 Montgomery Street, Suite 502. Meet our team, tour the new facility, and learn more about our services.About The Lukin CenterFounded in 2014 by Drs. Konstantin and Paula Lukin, the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy has grown into one of Northern New Jersey's leading mental health practices. With locations in Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Englewood, Westfield, and now Jersey City, the center provides evidence-based psychotherapy and psychiatric services to the communities of Essex, Bergen, Hudson, and Union Counties.Dedicated to excellence in mental health care, the Lukin Center’s clinicians are selected for their advanced training, professional qualifications, and commitment to ongoing education. The center prides itself on delivering compassionate, research-based treatment to help clients achieve their life-changing goals.For more information, please visit https://www.lukincenter.com/contact