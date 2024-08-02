MASTER SCULPTOR SABIN HOWARD FEATURED VETERANS IN WWI MEMORIAL SCULPTURE

Master Sculptor Sabin Howard sculpts head of Marine Anton Floyd Sabin Howard sculpts Marine Stephen Kim Sabin Howard sculpts Marine Ricky Zambrano Sabin Howard sculpts Army ranger Chris Rehnberg

I wanted to make an art form that would be understandable by all, no matter what their socioeconomic level or education or beliefs.” — Sabin Howard

KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master sculptor Sabin Howard designed, created, and sculpted A Soldier’s Journey, the sculptural heart of the National WWI Memorial to be installed in Washington, DC next month. This remarkable monument took him nearly a decade to bring to fruition.

In 2015, Howard entered the global design competition for the National WWI Memorial because he wanted to make public art that elevates the human spirit and plays forward the great tradition of classical figurative art.

Thirty-five years of sculpting from live models in his studio imparted to Howard an unparalleled understanding of the human form. He deeply appreciated the way morphology expresses the psychology of the model. Howard also intended to showcase through his own work the importance of beauty, skill, and mastery. These foundational qualities are understood by everyone, no matter what their background. And beauty and skill are radical departures from the debasement and irony of the art of the last hundred years. They are derived from studying historical masters like Polykleitos, Phidias, Donatello, Michelangelo, Bernini, Canova, Carpeaux, Gaudens, French, and Shrady.

As Fox News shared, Howard states, “I wanted to play forward that concept of sacred art at an epic level.”

What Howard did not expect on his voyage through the process of sculpting A Soldier’s Journey was his own growth as an artist. He hired a veteran to pose in an original doughboy uniform and quickly realized that he needed more veterans to tell the story of the Cost of War scene: only a veteran’s face could authentically show the anguish suffered by people who survive combat.

Howard then hired marines, Army Rangers, and Navy SEALs to model for A Soldier’s Journey. He found himself moved and enriched by hearing their stories of their time in service to our nation. Howard came to realize that he as an artist is in service to something much larger than himself. He came to revere the sense of sacred service offered by the men and women who leave their loved ones and their homes to protect, defend, and support our country. Howard imbued his sculpture with that reverence.

Our honored dead, and our living military service people, deserve such a loving and magnificent tribute. A Soldier’s Journey, installed 150 yards from the White House, will be illuminated in a candlelit ceremony in September.

