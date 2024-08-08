Infamous Whiskey Announces Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP) Permit Approval

About

Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live infamously. Learn more: www.InfamousWhiskey.com

