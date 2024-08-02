Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,055 in the last 365 days.

Announcing the Inaugural Edition of the Sceats Coal Report

We are thrilled to announce the publication of the first edition of the Sceats Coal Report.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --





The Sceats Coal Report provides professionally calculated Asia Pacific coal benchmarks, meticulously curated to exclude coal trade data from any platforms where beneficial owners hold a specific directional interest in coal prices. This ensures unbiased, accurate, and reliable market insights.

This report is delivered free of charge and free of any journalistic interpretation, allowing for a pure, data-driven perspective.

The creation of this report has been a labour of dedication, taking years to come to fruition. We extend our deepest gratitude to our colleagues for their unwavering support and to our investors who believe not only in this project but in the principles of conducting business with integrity, honesty, and fairness.

For more information on carry SCR coal price data (daily prices back to 2017) and to access the report, visit:
www.Sceats-Coal.Report

Peter Sceats
Sceats Coal Report Ltd
+ +44 20 7101 4714
email us here

You just read:

Announcing the Inaugural Edition of the Sceats Coal Report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more