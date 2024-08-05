RF-star Unveils Upcoming RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN Module for Large-Scale IoT Networks

About

RF-star is a leading manufacturer of wireless RF solutions and low-power modules with an excellent industry reputation and credibility. As the official third-party IDH of Texas Instruments for more than a decade and a trusted partner for customers worldwide, RF-star delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and customized development to provide a full set of solutions, including BLE, Wi-Fi, Matter, Wi-SUN, Sub-1G, ZigBee, Thread, etc.

