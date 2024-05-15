RF-star Expands Automotive Wireless Solutions with Bluetooth Modules RF-BM-2642QB1I and RF-BM-2340QB1
RF-star BLE modules with CC2642R-Q1 and CC2340R5-Q1 SoCs redefine reliable, heat-resistant, highly secure, and easy-to-use wireless solutions for automobiles.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG,CHINA, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RF-star, a leading manufacturer of wireless modules and provider of wireless connectivity solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its Bluetooth module lineup tailored specifically for automotive applications. The latest BLE modules include the RF-BM-2642QB1I and RF-BM-2340QB1, designed to excel in automobile-critical applications such as digital car keys, T-Box, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS), and more.
Designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry, RF-star's new modules offer a host of features to enhance reliability, durability, security, and ease of integration.
Compliance and security assurance are paramount in automotive applications.
RF-star’s new Bluetooth Low Energy modules are based on TI chips, specifically the CC2642R-Q1 and CC2340R5-Q1 MCUs meeting Automotive Electronics Council (AEC-Q100) standards. RF-BM-2642QB1I and RF-BM-2340QB1 BLE modules integrated with the automotive-qualified MCUs can operate in the Grade 2 temperature range (–40 °C to +105 °C), guaranteeing their reliability and durability in harsh automotive environments.
Additionally, RF-star's CC2642R-Q1 and CC2340R5-Q1 modules incorporate AES 128-and 256-bit cryptographic accelerator, ECC and RSA public key hardware accelerator and true random number generator(TRNG). These advanced security enablers with robust encryption protocols and authentication mechanisms, provide peace of mind to both automakers and end-users.
Rich resources and ease of use are also taken into consideration by project decision-makers.
Their high-performance processor and abundant resources, eg., RF-BM-2340QB1 with 512 kB Flash and 36 kB RAM, offer ample opportunities for firmware development. Meanwhile, they also support over-the-air upgrade (OTA).
Besides, the automotive modules feature UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC and more digital peripherals, flexible RF output modes(eg., PCB antenna, IPEX connector and half-hole ANT RF pin), and user-friendly development kits. Hence, it is quite easy to integrate into existing vehicle architectures, especially the auto aftermarket applications.
Best of all, both support Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy serial port transmission for master-slave wireless connections. These rich functions with AT commands streamline the integration process, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market for automotive projects. Whether experienced engineers or newcomers to wireless connectivity, they can leverage RF-star's Bluetooth modules easily to unlock their full potential in ongoing projects.
RF-star - A powerful supplier with abundant experience stands out among competitors.
Certified with ISO9001 and IATF16949 (automotive sector quality management systems), the enterprise and the manufacturer meticulously adhere to international quality management standards. RF-star is also honored as a member of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and Intelligent Car Connectivity Industry Ecosystem Alliance (ICCE).
Beyond indispensable compliance, RF-star has an innovative and professional development team. With over a decade of hands-on experience in manufacturing wireless modules, RF-star earns a high reputation from domestic and overseas customers based on the supply capacity of KK-level OEMs, reliable quality and expert service.
“We are thrilled to introduce our latest BLE modules tailored for automotive applications," said King Kang, CEO of RF-star. "With the CC2642R-Q1 and CC2340R5-Q1 modules, we aim to empower automakers with robust, secure, and easy-to-integrate solutions that enhance connectivity and user experience in modern vehicles.”
RF-star’s RF-BM-2642QB1I and RF-BM-2340QB1 Bluetooth modules are in stock and ready for immediate shipment. For more information about the automotive BLE modules, please visit www.rfstariot.com.
Explore more: CC2642R-Q1 Automotive Grade BLE Module Empowers Connected Vehicles: https://www.rfstariot.com/blog/cc2642r-q1-automotive-grade-ble-module-empowers-connected-vehicles_b68
About RF-star
Shenzhen RF-star Technology Co., Ltd (RF-star) is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions, specializing in low-power modules for IoT, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. With over a decade of engagement in Bluetooth and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience.
RF-star's product portfolio ranges from BLE modules, ZigBee modules, WiFi modules, Sub-1Ghz modules, Matter modules, Thread Modules, UWB modules Wi-SUN modules and customized service. As the official third-party IDH of TI and a trusted partner for customers worldwide, RF-star is committed to delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions.
