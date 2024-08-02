Temporary Residency Applications Handled in the First Half of 2024

MACAU, August 2 - In the first half of 2024, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 68 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 32 renewal applications, 2 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 34 new applications. 11 new applications were approved in the first half of 2024. For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/