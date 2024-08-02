Atherosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $57.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The atherosclerosis drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $48.72 billion in 2023 to $50.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cholesterol management, blood pressure control, smoking cessation programs, research and development, diagnostic advancements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The atherosclerosis drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $57.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging therapies, precision medicine, immunotherapy and inflammation, innovations in lipid management, regulatory support.

Growth Driver Of The Atherosclerosis Drugs Market

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the atherosclerosis drug market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases refer to all the diseases that can affect the heart and blood vessels, and atherosclerosis refers to the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances on the artery walls of a person. Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by the buildup of plaque inside the arteries that causes cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease and stroke. Atherosclerosis drugs are used to treat cardiovascular diseases by reducing the risk of complications and managing underlying conditions such as increased cholesterol levels and blood clot formation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the atherosclerosis drugs market include Johnson And Johnson Private Limited, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the atherosclerosis drugs market going forward. Major companies operating in the atherosclerosis drugs market are developing innovative drugs and getting approvals to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Anti-Platelet Medications, Fibric Acid And Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives, Angiotensin-Covering Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Diuretics, Cholesterol Lowering Medication, Beta Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the atherosclerosis drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the atherosclerosis drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Definition

Atherosclerosis drugs refer to medications used to manage and treat atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in the arteries. The goals of atherosclerosis drug treatment are to reduce plaque formation, slow its progression, and manage risk factors that contribute to atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Atherosclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atherosclerosis drugs market size, atherosclerosis drugs market drivers and trends, atherosclerosis drugs market major players, atherosclerosis drugs competitors' revenues, atherosclerosis drugs market positioning, and atherosclerosis drugs market growth across geographies. The atherosclerosis drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

