More than $4 million to tackle litter and illegal dumping

$3.6 million has been awarded to 16 projects focusing on reducing litter in every part of our environment and in a variety of locations, from Sydney Airport and inner-city suburbs such as Marrickville, to regional cities such as Bathurst and Maitland.

Inner West Council is one of nine successful councils that has been awarded $400,000, taking a total of more than $1 million invested in litter prevention in and around the Cooks River since 2021.

The funding has helped Cooks River Alliance and Council to drive down litter in what was one of the most polluted waterways in Sydney. This work, together with state-wide litter prevention initiatives, has seen litter reduced in the river system by up to 60% since 2018-19.

More than $700,000 has also been awarded to 13 projects cracking down on illegal dumping through increased surveillance, infrastructure solutions, clean-ups, education, research, and collaboration.

The illegal dumping projects target two common dumping locations, with 47% of reported incidents occurring on the kerbside and another 41% in bushland.

Applications are now open for the next intake of litter prevention and illegal dumping grants. More information about the successful applicants and further funding opportunities is available here.

Quotes attributable to Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“The Minns Labor Government has taken steps to deter this type of activity by doubling on-the-spot fines for general littering of small items and increasing maximum penalties for small-scale illegal dumping.

“Our reforms respond to community concerns and calls from local councils for stronger action and powers on illegal dumping.

“By 2030, we want to reduce litter by 60%. These new projects will help to propel us forward by changing behaviours and delivering critical infrastructure to encourage better waste disposal.”