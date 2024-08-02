Global Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in modern warfare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.53 billion in 2023 to $6.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, geopolitical tensions, increased use of unmanned systems, evolving threat landscapes, and growing demand for autonomous systems in warfare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in modern warfare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the development of autonomous weapons systems, emphasis on cyber warfare capabilities, rising investment in defense AI research, adoption of AI for decision support, and increasing focus on data analytics in warfare.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market

The growing threat of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the modern warfare market going forward. A cyberattack is any attempt to acquire unauthorized access to a computer, computing system, or computer network to cause damage. Artificial intelligence in modern warfare can primarily be utilized for defensive purposes to enhance cybersecurity and protect against cyber threats, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of AI-enabled defense systems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market include Microsoft Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the modern warfare market. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in the modern warfare market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Weaponized Artificial Intelligence, Defensive Artificial Intelligence, Offensive Artificial Intelligence, Assisting Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Artificial Intelligence

2) By Type Of Equipment: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Combat Systems, Recovery And Maintenance Vehicle, Reconnaissance And Surveillance Vehicle, Medical Evacuation Vehicle

3) By Application: Tactical Defensive, Military Offensive

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in the modern warfare market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in modern warfare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) in modern warfare refers to developing and deploying various technologies that leverage artificial intelligence to improve accuracy and safety in military operations, enabling autonomous decision-making, improved intelligence collection, and improved surveillance, targeting, logistics, and cybersecurity capabilities. It entails creating and using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven machines and systems to support human military troops and improve overall effectiveness and efficiency on the battlefield.

Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in modern warfare market size, artificial intelligence in modern warfare market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in modern warfare market major players, artificial intelligence in modern warfare competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in modern warfare market positioning, and artificial intelligence in modern warfare market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in modern warfare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

