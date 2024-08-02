Big win for Michigan: $129.1 million federal investment into Renewables Ready Communities will lower costs, create jobs, and protect air and water

An action plan is good. The means to carry it out is even better.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer making MI Healthy Climate Plan announcement in front of solar panel.

A newly announced award of $129.1 million to the State of Michigan will launch a new program to support the bold aims of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, Michigan’s road map to a prosperous, healthy, sustainable, and equitable carbon-neutral future; and landmark clean energy laws enacted in fall 2023.

The competitive award is one of only 25 nationwide announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program, part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The CPRG program is intended to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy like wind, solar, and storage.

Together with investments in the 2025 state budget, the CPRG award will accelerate implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan toward its goal of 60% renewable energy by 2030 and help Michigan meet standards under the new clean energy legislation. Getting this done will create good-paying jobs; drive down energy costs; and protect the state’s air, land, and water.

Launching Renewables Ready Communities

“Michigan is committed to leading the future of clean energy so we can drive down utility costs for families, create good-paying jobs, and grow our advanced manufacturing economy,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said when announcing Michigan’s receipt of the award July 22. “Thanks to our congressional delegation and the Biden-Harris administration’s investment in Michigan, we are ready to launch the Renewables Ready Communities Program to meet our renewable energy and MI Healthy Climate Plan goals.”

The EGLE-administered Renewables Ready Communities (RRC) program features five strategies. One, the Renewables Ready Communities Award, launched this year as a pilot initiative with a one-time State of Michigan investment of $30 million. The award provides financial incentives to local and tribal governments that approve and host utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage through local processes.

The RRC program also bolsters EGLE’s newly announced Renewable Energy Academy, which will provide local and tribal governments with technical assistance to improve planning, siting, and permitting for renewable energy facilities. In addition, the program will:

Create the Brownfield Renewable Energy Pilot grant program to incentivize renewable energy project developments on brownfields.

Support workforce development programs, in coordination with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, to develop the workforce needed to build enough renewable energy to meet state goals.

Facilitate a Renewables Ready Communities Strategic Plan for utility-scale and brownfield-based renewable energy projects to meet the state goal of 60% renewable energy by 2030.

At least $10 million of the RRC program will be reserved for projects in Tribal communities.

EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy led the CPRG grant application and is working with EGLE’s Energy Services unit and Brownfield Redevelopment program to implement the funds.

“We’re truly thrilled to be one of just 25 awards nationwide,” said Michigan Chief Climate Officer Cory Connolly. “The EPA asked for the most important, catalytic climate actions from states, local governments, and tribes across the country. And that’s exactly what we included in our application – the success of our entire climate strategy hinges on deploying renewable energy at an unprecedented scale and pace. If we can’t site renewable energy, then we can’t meet our goals.

“This program will complement other state efforts to create a statewide strategy for deploying renewables, support communities hosting renewable energy projects, identify new pathways for siting renewable energy on brownfields, and invest in the workforce necessary to make it all possible.”

The OCE will host engagement and input discussions on MI Healthy Climate Plan implementation throughout the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Nationwide, the CPRG made $5 billion competitively available for states, local governments, tribes, and territories to implement ambitious plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution. In April 2023, EGLE was awarded a $3 million CPRG planning grant.

Interested communities and stakeholders can reach out to EGLE-OCE@Michigan.gov for more information.