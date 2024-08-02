Global Consumer Robotics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Consumer Robotics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumer robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.58 billion in 2023 to $14.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disposable income, rising interest in home automation, growth in the aging population, expansion of the smart home market, and improvements in battery technology.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The consumer robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $40.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the development of affordable and versatile robotic platforms, expanding applications in healthcare and education, rising demand for cleaning and maintenance robots, advancements in human-robot collaboration, and increased focus on companion robots.

Growth Driver Of The Consumer Robotics Market

The growing adoption of smart home appliances is expected to propel the growth of the consumer robotics market going forward. A smart home is a residence equipped with various internet-connected devices and systems that allow homeowners to control, monitor, and automate various aspects of their living space. Consumer robots are used in smart homes to provide a better sense of automation and can be very helpful in automating several tasks in smart homes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the consumer robotics market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the consumer robotics market. Major companies operating in the consumer robotics market are developing innovative robots based on artificial intelligence technology to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

2) By Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Domestic Task, Education, Healthcare, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Process Industry, Chemical And Petrochemical, Power Generation, Other End User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the consumer robotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the consumer robotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Consumer Robotics Market Definition

Consumer robotics refers to the application of robotic technology to consumer products. It includes a wide range of products designed for personal or domestic use, such as vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, window cleaners, lawn mowing robots, pool cleaning robots, personal assistant robots, and toy and educational robots. These robots assist, entertain, or provide services to consumers, making their daily lives more convenient, enjoyable, and efficient.

