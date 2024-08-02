ICBWA to Showcase Women’s Leadership in Cannabis Industry at Megamix Expo

Women become empowered through business conversations

ICBWA to Spotlight Trailblazing Women Leaders Transforming the Cannabis Industry at Megamix Expo

ICBWA at Megamix Expo showcases women's leadership in cannabis, empowering entrepreneurs and shaping the industry's future. It demonstrates that diversity drives success in this dynamic sector.” — Tony Chi-Su Gutierrez, Community Liason

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Cannabis Business Women’s Alliance (ICBWA) will highlight opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the rapidly growing cannabis industry at the upcoming Megamix Expo.

ICBWA, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women business owners in cannabis, will host an interactive booth at the Inland Empire Megamix Business on August 7-8 at the Ontario Convention Center.

“Empowering women with equal rights and opportunities in the cannabis industry is not just a matter of fairness, it’s essential for driving innovation and creating a more diverse, inclusive and successful sector. When we ensure women have equitable access to leadership roles, funding, and resources, we unlock the full potential of talent and perspectives that can propel this industry forward. At ICBWA, we envision a cannabis landscape where women from all backgrounds are at the forefront of growth, shaping the future of this dynamic field.” Said Dennise Mejia, Vice President, ICBWA

At their booth, ICBWA will offer:

- One-on-one mentoring sessions with successful women cannabis executives

- Information on ICBWA’s business accelerator and funding programs

- Networking opportunities with industry leaders and investors

“We envision a more diverse, equitable and inclusive cannabis industry with women from all backgrounds driving growth and innovation,” Mejia added. “Megamix provides an ideal platform to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses to make that vision a reality.”

For more information on ICBWA’s activities, visit https://icbwa-ca.org/

**About ICBWA**

The International Cannabis Business Women’s Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women’s leadership and entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry through education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities.

Megamix Business Expo-Inland Empire, Aug. 7-8. Unlock new opportunities & forge lasting connections.