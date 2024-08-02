Lordhair releases VIP exclusive club membership, much anticipated by Lordhair customers.

Lordhair VIP Club Upgrade to Lordhair VIP and Enjoy Benefits You can Get Nowhere Else

Lordhair VIP membership offers year-round discounts, premium services, offline benefits, and free hair systems.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A much anticipated VIP club membership offering dozens of special benefits to members is now available and only requires a minimum of three friend or family referrals per year to become a member for free. The VIP club has received much attention since its launch announcement, allowing more men to discover the power of hair systems as a hair loss solution.

Lordhair VIP Club offers exclusive benefits such as priority access to new products, free rush service on custom orders, free shipping for returns and exchanges, big discounts and regular maintenance guidance emails as well as gifts throughout the year including on your birthday.

Memebers simply need to login to their account to access a personal Share&Earn referral link. This can be found in their personal center. Successfully referring 3 friends or family members a year allows Lordhair customers to obtain these benefits. 5 successful referrals will secure a free hair system. A referral becomes successful when a friend or family member purchases their first hair system through the website https://www.lordhair.com/mens-hair-systems.html.

What's particularly appealing about the Lordhair VIP memebership is that these VIP benefits can also be used in conjunction with any other current discount sales. Lordhair keeps customers updated via email with invitations to exclusive offline events and exhibitions only available to Lordhair VIP club members.

Lordhair VIP Club Lordhair is a global brand specialising in non-surgical hair replacement systems for a variety of hair loss types, offering both stock hair pieces as well as custom made solutions. The various options are straightforward, painless and long lasting. Lordhair is an online company with 24-hour customer service which removes the need to visit salons or medical clinics. Video consultations are also offered via the website. Founded in 2006, Lordhair has since become one of the leading names in high quality hair replacement systems and accessories. Solely using the best quality materials including 100% human hair. Premium quality men’s hair systems & men’s toupees are now offered through a brand new VIP membership scheme.

