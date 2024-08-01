Construction Begins at Spoon River College

ILLINOIS, August 1 - Funding supports renovations for new CTE facility





Macomb, IL - Today, the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) announced construction has begun on the $17.8 million investment for a Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility at Spoon River College in Macomb. The funding was made possible through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, in conjunction with $11.7 million in institutional and local contributions.





"When I signed Rebuild Illinois into law, my administration set out to turn infrastructure neglect into opportunity for Illinoisans," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Today's announcement extends that promise to the very infrastructure that houses our community college students. Spoon River College's new, state-of-the-art center will foster a stronger, more dynamic regional workforce for students in west central Illinois by equipping them with the skills they need for the future."





The project includes a complete renovation of the Macomb East Building, the former site of Hellig-Meyers Furniture. The new CTE facility will provide more than 66,000 square feet of administrative and faculty offices, student support services, classrooms, and lab space, including simulation suites for applied learning. The building will also accommodate a bookstore and student center. Exterior walls, interior insulation, and electrical systems will be upgraded or replaced. Additionally, geothermal heating and cooling systems will be considered.





The CDB will oversee the project in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated construction projects. Architecture firm Hastings & Chivetta are leading the design, and Hein Construction Company, Inc. will serve as the General Contractor.





"The new CTE facility will provide the infrastructure required to support interdisciplinary education, research, and career training to west-central Illinois students," said the Capital Development Board Executive Director, TJ Edwards.





The new campus will allow for the expansion of Spoon River College's existing programs, including the Nursing program, and for the creation of new programs such as HVAC, robotics, and industrial maintenance. Current and future students not only gain more career choices, but they also gain the ability to receive the education and skills training needed close to where they live, something especially important for adult students who may be juggling family responsibilities while attending classes.





"The new Spoon River College Macomb Campus will create a profound and lasting impact on our region's workforce development, along with providing support to our local economic development strategies," said Macomb Mayor Michael Inman. "In particular, the build out of the SRC Macomb Campus' Health Career Labs will provide a variety of health career development opportunities to meet current and future health care needs for the citizens of west central Illinois."





President of Spoon River College, Dr. Curt Oldfield, said that the new space will be a game changer in terms of meeting the workforce demands of the Macomb and western Illinois region. "Spoon River College plays an important role in educating students for employment in the Macomb area, particularly in health care, and the new building will give us the space to substantially increase the number of students in career program courses. This has been a long time coming and we are excited for construction to start."





Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan provides essential funding to support the revitalization and improvement of Illinois roadways, state facilities, universities, bridges, and railways over a six-year period. The plan addresses critical infrastructure and economic opportunities.