Prepare For Hunting Season

CANADA, August 1 - Released on August 1, 2024

Hunting season is nearly here, and it's time to plan and get ready! There are several things hunters can do to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.

Purchase your hunting licences

Big Game Draw and regular licences are available for purchase as of August 1. The quota limited antlerless mule deer licences are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning August 15.

Hunters have a few options to purchase a licence:

Online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system, 24 hours a day.

In person at a Government of Saskatchewan field office with front counter service or at select provincial park offices.

In person from any Saskatchewan hunting licence issuer.

By phone at 1-855-848-4773 (you will require a credit card).

Hunters must provide their HAL identification number, or any other identification number previously added to their HAL account.

Get your copy of the Saskatchewan Hunters Guide or Trappers Guide

New this year: The Saskatchewan Trappers Guide is now a standalone document, designed to give trappers the specific information they need. Both the Trappers Guide and the Hunters Guide include comprehensive lists of season dates, important information on regulations, licences and fees, and highlights of what is new for 2024, including expanded dark goose hunting opportunities.

Visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting to download a copy of either guide or pick up printed copies at Government of Saskatchewan field offices with front counter service, select retailers and some provincial parks.

Know the rules: permission to hunt on private lands

Approximately 85 per cent of the land in southern Saskatchewan is privately owned or controlled. Consent from the owner is mandatory prior to entering and hunting on any private land:

Consent can be provided in writing, orally or through signage.

Consent can be sought and provided by any method including in person, by telephone and through email.

For more information, download the Hunting Permission on Private Land fact sheet.

Check out the website

The following helpful information can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website to help with every stage of planning a hunting trip:

Get in touch if you need more information

For information on HAL accounts, visit: saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450.

For more information about hunting and trapping in Saskatchewan or to download the Saskatchewan Hunters Guide and Saskatchewan Trappers Guide, visit: saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

If you have questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, contact the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

Happy hunting!

