ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 2-5) - Phoenix Area

Please avoid detouring on streets that are designed for local traffic.

Consider traveling during early morning or later at night.

: Traffic will detour on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads also closed.

between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Westbound I-10 closed

between US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and I-17

(Split interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Aug. 5) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed

.

Westbound US 60 narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.

Detours

: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Note

: Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate route to avoid the closure. For more information visit

i10BroadwayCurve.com