Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,324 in the last 365 days.

Disaster assistance tops $1 million; one month left to apply

News Release

Disaster assistance tops $1 million; one month left to apply 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than $1 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides of April 11-12, 2024.   

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of seven counties: Kanawha, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood. The application deadline is Sept. 3, 2024. West Virginians can get assistance with applications by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or an in-person Disaster Recovery Center. 

The $1 million includes more than $631,000 in housing assistance to help homeowners and renters with expenses such as temporary housing and essential home repairs. Additionally, more than $441,000 has been approved for expenses such as transportation, childcare and medical/dental costs. More than 350 households and businesses have registered with FEMA since individual assistance was authorized July 3.

For a current list of open disaster centers, please visit DRC Locator online. If it is not possible to visit a center, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov,West Virginia Emergency ManagementDivision Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4783www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

You just read:

Disaster assistance tops $1 million; one month left to apply

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more