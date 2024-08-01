News Release

Disaster assistance tops $1 million; one month left to apply

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than $1 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in West Virginia after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides of April 11-12, 2024.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of seven counties: Kanawha, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood. The application deadline is Sept. 3, 2024. West Virginians can get assistance with applications by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or an in-person Disaster Recovery Center.

The $1 million includes more than $631,000 in housing assistance to help homeowners and renters with expenses such as temporary housing and essential home repairs. Additionally, more than $441,000 has been approved for expenses such as transportation, childcare and medical/dental costs. More than 350 households and businesses have registered with FEMA since individual assistance was authorized July 3.

For a current list of open disaster centers, please visit DRC Locator online. If it is not possible to visit a center, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency ManagementDivision Facebook page , www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 www.facebook.com/FEMA.

