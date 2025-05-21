Disaster Recovery Centers to Permanently Close May 31; Resources Transitioning to New Locations
LOS ANGELES – The two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) for the Los Angeles Wildfires are permanently closing Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 4 p.m. and federal resources will be transitioning to new locations.
Current DRC Locations and Hours
UCLA Research Park West
10850 West Pico Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Altadena Disaster Recovery Center
540 West Woodbury Rd.
Altadena, CA 91001
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) will be transitioning from the current DRC locations to county and city run facilities. Federal resources will be available at their new locations beginning Monday, June 2, 2025.
Services Will Continue at:
One Stop Rebuilding Center
1828 Sawtelle Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.
Altadena Community Center
730 E. Altadena Dr.
Altadena, CA 91001
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.
If you applied for FEMA assistance, it’s important to stay in touch with FEMA to track and update your application should you receive an insurance settlement or denial and as your situation changes to work through any approval processes. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs and help you with resources for your recovery needs.
Rental Assistance is available for eligible individuals and families who were displaced by the wildfires. If you were displaced and need assistance covering housing costs, you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for this program.
SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are available at the Centers to answer questions, help applicants complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on an application’s status.
Additional Resources
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES)
Resources offered by State agencies are available online and at some existing field offices. Survivors can find a complete list of recovery related services on the CA.gov/LAfires Recovery Services Finder page, including how to contact each agency and their office locations.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
For help answering questions regarding debris removal, please call: 213-308-8305. The call center is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, you can also visit the USACE Los Angeles County Wildfire Debris Removal Mission.
One-Stop Permitting Centers
For unincorporated LA County communities, One-Stop Permit Centers are also available in Calabasas and Altadena for residents impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. LA County permitting agencies, including Fire Department, Regional Planning, Public Health, Public Works Geotechnical and Materials Engineering Division and Public Works Building and Safety, are available to guide owners and their representatives through the rebuild process and answer any questions they may have. Walk-ins are welcome and consultation appointments can be scheduled. More information including days and hours of operation, can be found here: recovery.lacounty.gov/rebuilding/one-stop-permit-centers.
California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.
