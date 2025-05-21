Disaster Recovery Centers to Permanently Close May 31; Resources Transitioning to New Locations

LOS ANGELES – The two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) for the Los Angeles Wildfires are permanently closing Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 4 p.m. and federal resources will be transitioning to new locations.

Current DRC Locations and Hours

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) will be transitioning from the current DRC locations to county and city run facilities. Federal resources will be available at their new locations beginning Monday, June 2, 2025.

Services Will Continue at:

One Stop Rebuilding Center

1828 Sawtelle Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.

Altadena Community Center

730 E. Altadena Dr.

Altadena, CA 91001

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.

If you applied for FEMA assistance, it’s important to stay in touch with FEMA to track and update your application should you receive an insurance settlement or denial and as your situation changes to work through any approval processes. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs and help you with resources for your recovery needs.

Rental Assistance is available for eligible individuals and families who were displaced by the wildfires. If you were displaced and need assistance covering housing costs, you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for this program.

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are available at the Centers to answer questions, help applicants complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on an application’s status.

Additional Resources