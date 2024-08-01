Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,324 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lujan Grisham travels to India

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to India until Aug. 10 to discuss New Mexico partnerships with higher education, business and government officials.  

 The governor’s itinerary includes stops in New Delhi and Chennai. She will travel with the First Gentleman, Manny Cordova, and a state delegation that includes the Office of the Governor Deputy Chief of Operations, Caroline Buerkle; Director of the Office of Strategy, Science, & Technology at the New Mexico Economic Development Department, Nora Sackett; and New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary-Designate, Melanie A. Kenderdine. 

The New Mexico Partnership is paying for the delegation’s travel. 

 Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of New Mexico governor during her time overseas. 

You just read:

Governor Lujan Grisham travels to India

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more