Governor Lujan Grisham travels to India

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to India until Aug. 10 to discuss New Mexico partnerships with higher education, business and government officials.

The governor’s itinerary includes stops in New Delhi and Chennai. She will travel with the First Gentleman, Manny Cordova, and a state delegation that includes the Office of the Governor Deputy Chief of Operations, Caroline Buerkle; Director of the Office of Strategy, Science, & Technology at the New Mexico Economic Development Department, Nora Sackett; and New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary-Designate, Melanie A. Kenderdine.

The New Mexico Partnership is paying for the delegation’s travel.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will assume the role of New Mexico governor during her time overseas.