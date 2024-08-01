Statement from Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the Passing of United States District Judge Alan C. Kay

I was saddened to learn of the passing of United States District Judge Alan C. Kay. I had the privilege of appearing before Judge Kay numerous times before I became a judge. He had a brilliant legal mind and was always meticulously prepared. He was unfailingly fair and respectful to all those who appeared in his courtroom. As Chief Judge, he led the court with grace and kindness. His quiet demeanor belied a good sense of humor and compassion. On behalf of the Judiciary, I extend our sympathy and aloha to his wife Pat and their family.

