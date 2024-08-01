Chief Justice Kittredge has issued an administrative order regarding the South Carolina Business Court Program. The administrative order, which supersedes all prior orders relating to the Business Court Program, sets forth the authority of the Chief Business Court Judge, designates circuit court judges to preside as Business Court Judges, and sets forth the jurisdiction of the Business Court and its disposition and management procedures.
