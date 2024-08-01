Three Albany DRI Projects Completed Totaling $6.6M

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of three Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects in the City of Albany totaling $6.6 million – the Clinton Market Collective, Clinton Avenue streetscape improvements and illumination of the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge Underpass. The Clinton Market Collective project renovated the former underutilized Federal Park at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Broadway into a vibrant public space with a new market concept that serves as a proving ground for start-up businesses and will host diverse pop-up retail, installments by local artists and signature events. The Clinton Avenue Streetscape project improved the visual appeal, function and safety of the Clinton Avenue streetscape leading to Clinton Square. Lighting features were also added to the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge Underpass to enhance pedestrian safety and create an inviting entrance on Broadway. Together, these three projects further the goal of Albany’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to transform Clinton Square into a thriving gateway district and a distinctive hub that connects and catalyzes activity in the Downtown and Warehouse District.

"These projects are great examples of how our investments are transforming communities and driving economic development in downtowns across the State," Governor Hochul said. "The completion of these three projects helps to further enhance this great city and create better business and job opportunities in the area, while supporting a more beautiful and vibrant space. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York State will continue to deliver the resources communities need to thrive, flourish and reach their full potential."

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming communities all across the State with innovative projects, like the Clinton Market Collective, that connect key community assets, bring residents together and attract visitors from all across the state and country. I am proud of the work the Department of State and our partners are doing to make New York State a better place to live, work and visit.”

The once heavily underused space adjacent to major downtown attractions, the Palace Theatre and the Skyway, has reemerged as the Clinton Market Collective now featuring pop-jet fountains with colored light displays; shade canopies; two customizable, 20-foot-long shipping containers which will be available to local entrepreneurs, small businesses and vendors for lease; handicapped-accessible ramps; curb cuts and electric power available for food trucks.

The creation of the Clinton Market Collective will expand Clinton Square's significant role in the downtown, bringing together and leveraging the strength and opportunities created through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative investments. It is a primary gateway to the Capital City, serving as the front door to Albany for tens of thousands of New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors, including thousands of people who come to work here every day and the residents who call Clinton Square home. This area has a rich historic heritage represented by diverse architectural styles and landmarks, like Albany Union Station and Quackenbush House.

The $3.56 million Clinton Market Collective project, sponsored by Capitalize Albany, received $1.16 million as part of the $10 million Albany Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The project also received a $750,000 Empire State Development capital grant recommended by the Capital Region Economic Development Council, a $1.1 million American Rescue Plan Act award from the City of Albany, and a $250,000 grant from National Grid.

The Clinton Avenue streetscape project received $2,818,010 in DRI grant funds. As part of the project, streetscape improvements and pedestrian safety enhancements were made from Broadway to North Hawk Street within the DRI boundary. The design features a neighborhood gateway element, sidewalk and bicycle improvements, pedestrian lighting enhancements, tree planting and landscaping, new traffic signals and trash receptacles.

Light up Livingston Underpass received $250,000 in DRI grant funds. The Illumination of the Livingston Avenue railroad bridge underpass incorporated artistic lighting features to enhance pedestrian safety and create an inviting entrance on Broadway. Artistic lighting is consistent with the artistic lighting that illuminates the Albany Skyway.

All three projects complement the adjacent Skyway, the Capital Region's first and only elevated linear park that reconnects downtown Albany to the Hudson River waterfront.

The City of Albany was named the Capital Region winner of Round 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Albany's DRI plan is focused on revitalizing Clinton Square to create a welcoming gateway into the Capital City. This compact and walkable area, rich in history, arts and cultural assets, is where five city investment zones converge. The City envisions revitalizing Clinton Square directly while providing infill investments, corridor enhancements and targeted housing revitalization projects. With DRI investment, residents, visitors and the workforce will enjoy new links to the Hudson River.

Other projects in Albany that were awarded DRI funding and are now complete include the Albany Skyway and its dynamic linear pop-up park, the New Quackenbush Garage Entrance, four large-scale murals in Clinton Square and improvements to Quackenbush Square connectivity.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are investing in our urban cores to welcome new residents and visitors, and support new businesses and ideas that generate sustainable growth. The Clinton Market Collective is a dynamic space that will bring new businesses, people and energy to an formerly underutilized lot in Downtown Albany, and it represents how these community development efforts can create lasting change.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate these critical investments, each of which mark a significant step forward in our efforts to bring a renewed vibrancy to Albany’s historic downtown area. These projects demonstrate our continued commitment to community revitalization — transforming underutilized areas into treasured public spaces that foster economic growth and improve safety and connectivity for all Albany residents. I’m proud to see these investments come to fruition, and I’m eager to see how these projects will make Albany a more dynamic and welcoming city for all.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The grand opening of the Clinton Market Collective will further expand on the impact of opening access to Albany's waterfront through the Skyway. Thank you to Empire State Development and all of the state, local, and private partners who have come together to bring this long-awaited project to fruition. The investments in Downtown Albany to improve walkability and livability have been transformational and I look forward to seeing continued growth.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The City of Albany is very excited to announce the completion of the Clinton Market Collective, and we thank our state partners for the funding and support to see this project to completion. Downtown Albany is one of the most rapidly growing neighborhoods in our city. Through creation of multi-purpose public spaces, we will ensure the neighborhood continues to grow and be a welcoming place not just for residents but for our visitors as well. Gathering places such as the Clinton Markey Collective serve as the heart of cities, and with connections to the Skyway, The Palace, the Livingston Underpass, and so much more, the completion of this DRI project is poised to be just that.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Investing in downtown revitalization is crucial for the economic and social health of our community. These projects will enhance the safety, accessibility, and overall quality of life for our residents, bolster tourism, and lay the groundwork for future enhancements. I thank Governor Hochul for her forward-thinking approach to redevelopment and continued support. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this will have on these neighborhoods, from Downtown, to the Warehouse District, to Arbor Hill.”

Capitalize Albany Corporation Interim President Ashley Mohl said, “There has been so many that have stepped up to bring this project to life. We're grateful to the hundreds of community members that shared their ideas for transforming this space during the Clinton Square DRI planning process, and thank you to National Grid, the Department of State, Empire State Development and the City of Albany for assistance in activating this untapped key city gateway. Additional crucial site amenities are still needed to advance the market concept further and we're looking forward to hearing from and working with additional project partners that will help us fully realize the site's potential. Clinton Market is a new destination designed specifically to spark diverse opportunities for signature events to provide exposure for, and grow, dynamic retail and commercial concepts. The space will draw visitors into Clinton Square and encourage them to spend longer exploring Albany.”

Capital Region Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Ruth Mahoney and Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “The addition of the Clinton Market Collective will generate new economic growth by connecting key assets in Downtown Albany and creating a space that promotes the neighborhood as a place to live, work and explore. Collectively, these three projects demonstrate how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is reenergizing Albany’s city center in ways that will benefit this area for years to come.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, "We are continuing to invest in the core of our Capital Region — downtown Albany — with today’s ribbon cutting of the Clinton Avenue Marketplace. Downtown Albany is rapidly growing and this new marketplace marks a commitment to improving walkability, enhancing the resident and visitor experience, and creating a new space for artists and small businesses alike to advantage of. As we look to the future, it’s exactly these types of investments that will ensure our downtowns continue to thrive — and I commend Governor Hochul, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, and all partners who worked to make this transformation a reality.”

Senator Neil Breslin said, "I want to thank Governor Hcchul for her ongoing support for the City of Albany. The completion of these three downtown Albany revitalization initiative projects will serve as additional economic catalysts for our Capital City, continuing our efforts in making sure Albany is a great place to work and live."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State (DOS), DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation.

To date, DRI has awarded a total of $800 million to 81 communities in its first seven rounds and invested in the creation of nearly 4,500 new housing units. It is estimated that every dollar invested in the DRI generates $3 in additional investments as the revitalization process accelerates and projects are completed. This catalytic effect will continue well after DRI communities complete all their projects.