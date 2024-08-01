SCDSS Launches Child Care Fee Assistance to Military Families

August 1, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) Division of Early Care and Education (DECE) is excited to launch Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) established by the Department of Defense (DoD), a program assisting South Carolina military families in locating affordable, accessible child care within their communities.

MCCYN-PLUS offers child care fee assistance to eligible military and DoD civilian families when child care is unavailable on an installation or when families do not live close to an installation, giving families a sense of ease when searching for high-quality child care.

"South Carolina is proud to join the MCCYN-PLUS program and to support our military families who have sacrificed so much for our nation," said DSS State Director Michael Leach. "By offering accessible and affordable child care, we hope to ease the burden on our military families and ensure their children receive the care they need to thrive."

MCCYN-PLUS is made possible by the partnership between SCDSS and DoD . The program is available to eligible active-duty military personnel, National Guard members, reservists, and DoD civilian personnel.

"The launch of this military child care network in South Carolina is a testament to the powerful collaboration between our state, child care providers, and the Department of Defense,” said South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey. “This program strengthens our military communities, fosters early childhood development, and provides peace of mind to the brave men and women who keep our nation safe."

According to Military OneSource, there are 33,698 active-duty service members and 24,443 National Guard and reserve members who serve in South Carolina. MCCYN-PLUS will help to ease the minds of these military personnel who are looking for child care.

"South Carolina has a long and proud tradition of standing with our military community, and through the MCCYN-PLUS program, we continue to build on our reputation as one of the most military-friendly states in the country," said Governor Henry McMaster.

To celebrate the announcement, a press conference was held on August 1, 2024 at the Welcome Center at Shaw-Sumter Farm in Dalzell, SC. The press conference included presentations by SCDSS State Director Michael Leach, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Secretary Todd B. McCaffery, and Sumter Mayor David Merchant.

With the addition of South Carolina, MCCYN-PLUS is now available in 15 states, as well as Miami-Dade County in Florida.

Families can choose eligible licensed child care and family home programs that have at least a B+ rating through ABC Quality, South Carolina's quality rating and improvement system. Interested child care programs can sign up to participate in MCCYN-PLUS through Child Care Aware.

For additional information about MCCYN-PLUS, visit the Military OneSource website.

