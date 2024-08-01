Updates to management plan provide certainty for Sunshine Coast dock owners

CANADA, August 1 - B.C. and shíshálh Nation are making further updates to changes proposed in the shíshálh swiya Dock Management Plan (DMP) to provide additional predictability for Sunshine Coast dock and boathouse owners.

The latest changes are informed by the work and submissions of members of the Dock Management Plan Advisory Group established by B.C. and shíshálh Nation. Members of the advisory group include the Waterfront Protection Coalition, Sunshine Coast Conservation Association, local governments and others.The Province and shíshálh Nation will implement dock standards that sustain the natural foreshore environment and the cultural values people share.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to all who have participated in the various discussions guiding the revisions to the DMP,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “These conversations have made it clear that many members of the public share our commitment to caring for the foreshore in a way that protects the environment, respects shíshálh Nation’s cultural resources, helps local businesses thrive and ensures that people can continue to enjoy their waterfront access.”

lhe hiwus Lenora Joe of shíshálh Nation said: “Protecting the natural and cultural resources is something many of those who call our swiya home seek to do. Our changing environment is forcing us to look differently at how we impact the Earth and how we can have less impact over time. The shishalh swiya Dock Management Plan is one piece of the work to protect our marine environment. We appreciate the feedback we received about the plan and are addressing it through these substantive updates to the plan. We look forward to working together to implement the plan and better protect our environment for future generations.”

Among the updates is a three-year transition period, which allows existing dock and boathouse owners to keep their current structures and register them through an online self-registration form. A 10-year timeline for existing dock and boathouse owners to make repairs to their structures to replace floatation with encapsulated Styrofoam or alternative floatation, and light penetrating decking will begin in fall 2024. During the three-year transition period, B.C. and shíshálh Nation will review all self-registered docks to transition them into a longer 20-year renewable authorization.

The self-registration form will be available on the Pender Harbour Project website in fall 2024.

Brad Edgelow and Jim Stewart, directors, Waterfront Protection Coalition (WPC) –

“We commend the B.C. government and shíshálh Nation for their willingness to work together to resolve the key issue of grandfathering of existing docks and boathouses. The WPC would like to thank its supporters, legislative members and the media who advocated for dock owners and increased awareness of our collective concerns. We all care deeply for the coast and our waterways and have clearly demonstrated we can work together to reach a meaningful solution.”

For a factsheet about the dock management plan, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/download/57EDEDF8C6B2457BB9D3DEFECFFABEA8

