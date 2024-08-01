Richmond Hospital redevelopment project advances

CANADA, August 1 - Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“With today’s announcement, the people of Richmond and across the region are another step closer to having expanded hospital service and modernized acute care in their community. This is made possible by our government’s commitment to investing in the redevelopment of the Richmond Hospital, which was built more than five decades ago.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South-Centre –

“With a shortlist of candidates to compete for the design and construction of the Richmond Hospital’s new acute-care tower over the next six months, our government is propelling the redevelopment project forward so people can get high-quality care in a state-of-the-art facility.”

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston –

“It’s great to see Phase 2 of the Richmond Hospital redevelopment project reach the RFP stage and I know people in Richmond are excited to see the design of the new acute-care tower and for construction to begin as soon as possible.”

Gail Malenstyn, vice-president, Richmond Acute Services, Vancouver Coastal Health –

“We’re excited to proceed with the next step in the design and construction of the expanded Richmond Hospital. This is an important milestone in the redevelopment process and brings us one step closer to providing an even better patient experience. Once built, the hospital will serve as a service hub for the Richmond community and help Vancouver Coastal Health deliver the highest-quality care possible.”

Natalie Meixner, president and CEO, Richmond Hospital Foundation –

“We are delighted to learn about the announcement of the shortlisted candidates for the Richmond Hospital redevelopment project. This is a significant step towards bringing the Yurkovich Family Pavilion to fruition and a crucial milestone. We know our donors and our community will be pleased to hear about this progress.”