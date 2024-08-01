Iowa Department of Education announces two new division administrators, six new regional directors to lead state special education efforts

The Iowa Department of Education has named several new leaders to spearhead accountability, continuous improvement and support to the state’s special education system within its newly restored Division of Special Education, including two new division administrators and six new regional special education directors. These experts represent over 150 years of collective expertise in special education across Iowa and represent parents, families, advocates, paraeducators, special education teachers, principals, and district and AEA special education directors.

“Each member of the Division’s distinguished executive team is a proven special education leader committed to strengthening our system to best serve Iowa’s more than 75,000 infants, toddlers, and students with disabilities and their families,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “These dedicated leaders are partnering with families and educators across Iowa to ensure all learners with disabilities experience a world-class education that meets their needs, inspires them, and prepares them for bright futures.”

Following an extensive national search, Dr. Barbara Guy has been selected to serve as the Division Administrator of State Accountability and Student Supports, overseeing the Division’s centrally located team. Dr. Angelisa Fynaardt will serve as Acting Division Administrator of Regional Continuous Improvement and Compliance, overseeing the Division’s regionally based teams across all nine Iowa Education and AEA Regions.

Amy Thoms-Starr, Ivan Gentry, Lisa Glenn, Molly Elston and Seth Piro have also been selected to serve in senior leadership roles as Regional Special Education Directors. These leaders and their teams will ensure special education partners across Iowa, including Area Education Agencies (AEA), local education agencies and early intervention services programs, meet requirements under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and support continuous improvement to special education services and supports through the implementation of evidence-based best practices.

House File 2612 restored the Department’s Division of Special Education to continue to build upon Iowa’s special education system through accountability, continuous improvement and support. The division will provide technical assistance and support in student evaluation, placement, Individualized Education Program (IEP) development and implementation, complaints and disputes resolution, specially designed instruction, special education services and supports and postsecondary transitions. The division will also implement accreditation and accountability, provide finance and data analysis, oversee evidence-based practices and implementation plans, and support professional development opportunities and learning materials.

Information on new division administrators is provided below:

Dr. Barbara Guy, Division Administrator of State Accountability and Student Supports

Dr. Guy has extensive special education experience, including 25 years at the Iowa Department of Education, most recently as the Director of Special Education and Bureau Chief of Student and Family Special Education Services. Dr. Guy has also served as director of a national technical assistance center focused on successful postsecondary transitions for students with disabilities and as special education adjunct faculty at the University of Kansas and the University of Minnesota. She has deep experience working with administrators, special education leaders and teachers to build state infrastructure and capacity. Dr. Guy will oversee issues related to student instruction, special education accountability, data analysis, finance and early childhood special education.

“As a product of Iowa’s schools, I have dedicated my career to our system of special education. I am deeply committed to realizing our shared vision that every child receives quality services and opportunities. I am honored to accept this position as we continue our work together to ensure an excellent educational system for learners with disabilities.”

Dr. Angelisa Fynaardt, Acting Division Administrator of Regional Continuous Improvement and Compliance and Great Prairie Regional Special Education Director

In addition to serving as Acting Division Administrator of Regional Continuous Improvement and Compliance, Dr. Fynaardt will also serve as the Great Prairie Regional Special Education Director. Prior to her role at the Department, she worked for 13 years at Great Prairie AEA as the AEA’s Special Education Director, as well as 10 years at Heartland AEA as a school psychologist and professional learning leader. Dr. Fynaardt is passionate about building systems to improve learner outcomes, including through the implementation of evidence-based instructional practices, and protecting the rights of learners with disabilities. Dr. Fynaardt will oversee and coordinate the work of the nine regional continuous improvement and compliance teams.

“I am very excited about the vision for special education accountability and learner achievement and the Department of Education’s commitment to improving the educational experiences and outcomes for learners with special needs. In this new role, I will directly support learners in special education, and I am excited to contribute to initiatives that will drive meaningful improvements in the state of Iowa.”

Information on new regional directors is provided below:

Amy Thoms-Starr, Central Rivers Regional Special Education Director

Thoms-Starr has over 26 years of experience in Iowa’s education system, serving 17 of them in leadership positions at Central Rivers AEA and most recently as a regional administrator. Thoms-Starr’s experience includes serving as an elementary special education teacher throughout multiple educational settings and providing special education mediation between families and local school districts. She also has expertise in supporting special education and school systems in implementing the Science of Reading to narrow and close literacy achievement gaps experienced by students with disabilities.



“I am thrilled to embark on this new role as the Regional Director of Special Education for Central Rivers Area Education Agency with the Iowa Department of Education. Throughout my career in special education and as a parent of a child with a disability, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact education can have on students' lives. I look forward to collaborating closely with stakeholders to chart a progressive course for both the state of Iowa and the Area Education Agencies, ensuring every learner, especially those with disabilities, receives the support needed for a successful future.”

Ivan Gentry, Green Hills Regional Special Education Director

Gentry joins the Department with a rich background in special education across multiple grade levels and educational settings and a strong focus on family engagement in student learning. Following his own rural Iowa educational experience, Gentry has served Iowa’s special education system for over 20 years, beginning as a paraprofessional in a school supporting students with academic and behavioral needs and most recently serving the past three years as the Special Education Director at Green Hills AEA. Gentry has also served as Special Education Director at a urban local school district, psychiatric medical institute for children K-12 principal, transition coordinator, and middle and high school special education teacher.

“I am excited to continue serving and supporting Green Hills families and staff in this role at the Iowa Department of Education. I look forward to building on the strong relationships established in Southwest-South Central Iowa and furthering our dedicated efforts to enhance student outcomes and achievement.”

Lisa Glenn, Grant Wood Regional Special Education Director

Glenn has been serving Iowa’s students with disabilities and their families for over 30 years, including 17 years as Director of Special Education in four urban local school districts. She has served as a middle school principal, Heartland AEA special education consultant, and elementary special education teacher in four rural to mid-sized local school districts. She has demonstrated success in bringing local school districts into compliance and alignment with best practices with a focus on promoting inclusive educational environments.

“I am honored to have been chosen to join the excellent team of professionals at the Iowa Department of Education as we work with our outstanding Iowa educators in the ongoing growth and learning process. Together, we will continue to make a positive impact on students and families in Iowa.”

Molly Elston, Prairie Lakes Regional Special Education Director

Elston has over 28 years of experience in Iowa’s education system, serving 10 of them at Prairie Lakes AEA as a special education consultant and most recently as a regional administrator. She has also served as a general education teacher and elementary, middle and high school special education teacher in two rural local school districts. Elston is passionate about ensuring students with disabilities in rural communities experience world-class education opportunities and has expertise in building knowledge of special education best practices among general education teachers.

“I am excited to be a part of the statewide special education team. With strong collaboration between the Department, AEAs, and local school district leaders, we will strengthen our education system and the students of Iowa will have greater success.”

Seth Piro, Northwest Regional Special Education Director

Piro joins the Department with 18 years of experience in special education, having most recently served as Northwest AEA’s Special Education Director for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a regional director in Northwest AEA and school psychologist focused on addressing challenging behaviors in Green Hills AEA. He has also served as a paraeducator and mental health worker providing services in home, residential and out-patient settings. Piro has deep expertise in building local capacity to ensure a continuum of services that support continuity of care between community, home and school.

“I am excited for the work ahead in this role as the Regional Special Education Director serving the Northwest region at the Iowa Department of Education. I am deeply grateful for the strong relationships, the partnership of colleagues, and the continued opportunity to deliver results through on-going support for families, students, educators and communities across Iowa.”

The Department continues to build the Division of Special Education leadership team, which will include the hiring of three additional Regional Special Education Directors.