Loop 202 Santan Freeway widening project scheduled to start Aug. 9

PHOENIX – The latest freeway widening project in the Phoenix area is scheduled to start Friday night, Aug. 9, in the southeast Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Improvement Project will add new lanes and make interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

ADOT’s $200 million project will add two travel lanes in each direction along the Santan Freeway between Loop 101 and Gilbert Road. Crews also will add one lane in each direction between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive, widen bridges and reconstruct on- and off-ramps over the next two-and-a-half years.

Eastbound Loop 202 is scheduled to be closed between Loop 101 and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

Initial work within the project’s boundaries will include removing the worn top layer of asphalt pavement. Crews later will use the diamond grinding process to smooth the remaining concrete pavement along the freeway.

Individual on- and off-ramps will be closed for approximately 60 days each time while they are rebuilt to fit into the freeway’s wider configuration.

ADOT’s Loop 202 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

More information about the Loop 202 project is available at azdot.gov/L202-L101-to-ValVista.