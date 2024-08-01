Professor and Mother of Three Wants to Empower Local Youth in No. Carolina Through STEAM Education with IDEA Lab® Kids

Franchise locations in the US and Canada offering STEAM enrichment classes Mag Atem

Mag Atem found the STEAM education franchise when she was searching for a program where her own children could learn.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a mother of three young girls, Mag Atem’s franchising journey began with a desire to find a program that catered to her children’s own diverse interests. She discovered IDEA Lab Kids, a franchise with a rich STEAM curriculum, which also aligned with her own background in project management and engineering. Recognizing it as more than a business opportunity, Atem saw it as a chance to make a significant impact in her community.

“When I found IDEA Lab Kids, I realized I could have a place for my kids to go while also giving to my community. That really attracted me to it,” she said. “This is more of an avenue and platform to provide enrichment programs to boost knowledge and experience, rather than just a business.”

Now, Atem is bringing the franchise to the Waterville Commons Shopping Center at 3651 Concord Park South, Concord, NC in early 2025. Her goal is to create an environment where all children feel empowered and capable of achieving their dreams. She envisions a place where kids can learn exceptional skills and pursue any career they desire without feeling inadequate or limited by societal expectations.

1851 Franchise spoke to Atem about her franchise journey with IDEA Lab Kids and her plans for the future.

1851 Franchise: Frame your personal story for us. What did you do before franchising, and how did you decide franchising made sense for you?

Mag Atem: I am a mom of girls who are 11, 7 and 6 years old. I'm a professional mom; I also teach at university and have a consulting business that I run. I started looking for a program for my kids — one of them loves science and coding, another one loves art and the other one loves fashion and culinary. I was intrigued with all these different interests. As I began looking around, I came upon IDEA Lab Kids. I loved the rich STEAM curriculum. That really drew my attention. My background is in project management and engineering, so the STEM aspect of it was very intriguing.

In a way, this program was really close to my heart because I saw how all my girls could be represented. I also saw how I could be a channel of blessing to my local community. Based on my background and experience, this is a great bedrock to bring this to the community. Just volunteering as a big sister with Big Brother Big Sister and teaching classes at Sunday school, I’ve had experiences with quite a few kids already. I saw the need. This could really help boost these kids’ confidence and give them the opportunity they would not otherwise be exposed to.

1851: What was your perception of franchising prior to becoming a franchisee, and what do you want people to know about franchising now that you are in it?

Atem: I currently still work full-time; I work as a project manager within the hospital system. Just working in that service industry was very fulfilling for me. So I started my consulting business, but some part of me wanted to do service again — build a legacy to help serve the community long term and show my kids how to do it as well. I actually wrote a program for my kids just as a way to serve the community. I saw how much of an impact I could make. It would be an extension of my entrepreneurial journey, but providing some type of service pro-bono. When I found IDEA Lab Kids, I realized I could have a place for my kids to go while also giving to my community. That really attracted me to it.

1851: What made you pick this brand? What excites you most about this company?

Atem: I love IDEA Lab Kids because I can see how much of an enriching program it will be for my kids and all the kids around me. Also, I’m excited to offer a unique additional venue for birthday parties, after school and summer camps in our community.

1851: What do you hope to achieve with your business? What are your plans for growth?

Atem: My goal is that any kid who walks through the doors can leave with the feeling that they can be anything they want to become. They can learn phenomenal skills and gain a base of knowledge for any future career in the STEM space.

I am also excited to offer our curriculum to schools in the area, as an extension of their academic day, STEM Club or as part of their after school program..

1851: What advice do you have for other people thinking about becoming a franchise owner?

Atem: I don’t know if all brands are like this, but IDEA Lab Kids really lays out all the steps for you to walk through. I don’t have any time where I felt like I was going to fail. I felt like I had been a part of the IDEA Lab Kids family for a long time. All the feedback I got from other IDEA Lab Kids franchisees I spoke with was that it is a great franchise. Look at the results, see how fulfilled the other franchisees are. I knew this was the right place to be.

