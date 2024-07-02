Lyricos Learning Supports Hawthorne School District with Innovative STEAM on Demand Program

Hands-on STEAM lessons support student engagement Devina Bhojwani, President, Lyricos Learning LLC

This partnership enriches student learning while also empowering educators and communities to embrace the future of STEAM education with excitement.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos® Learning LLC, the EdTech company operating out of California and Texas, is continuing to grow its popular video streaming and education platform, STEAM on Demand®.

“Our STEAM on Demand service offers a comprehensive solution for integrating STEM + Arts education into early learning,” said Devina Bhojwani, president of Lyricos Learning. “With a library of hundreds of interactive videos aligned with national standards, the platform facilitates hands-on learning that is both educational and entertaining.”

Since its launch in early 2021, STEAM on Demand has become an essential resource for nearly 400 schools, 5,000 teachers and over 65,000 students. The platform, known for its engaging curriculum and ease of use, has received accolades from educators and administrators alike for its intuitive design and the diversity of its on-screen instructors.

Hawthorne School District in California is one recent example of a school district that has introduced STEAM on Demand to students in both after-school and extended-school classes.

"STEAM on Demand has provided our students with a unique class experience where they can engage in hands-on projects that focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Dr. Erika Ayala, assistant superintendent at the Hawthorne School District. “It’s incredible to watch the students showcase their final projects, and equally remarkable is the journey they take to get there."

After being introduced to the STEAM on Demand platform at an education conference last year, Hawthorne decided to run a pilot of the program for a few weeks. “We immediately recognized the program's value and the importance of focusing on STEM activities in the after-school setting,” Dr. Ayala said, “so this year we decided to move forward with full implementation in the expanded learning program."

According to Dr. Ayala, one of the standout features of STEAM on Demand is its user-friendliness.

“It's designed so effectively for any instructor to utilize it, ensuring that everyone can easily deliver lessons, making it a robust tool for all instructors,” she said. "The training and support provided by STEAM on Demand has been crucial in achieving the success we’ve experienced with both students and staff. The STEAM on Demand staff have even visited classrooms to observe program implementation.

Jennifer Bertram, a recent addition to the Lyricos Learning team as the newly-appointed STEAM success manager, brings a rich background with 17 years of experience in the Hawthorne School District. Bertram's role in facilitating the onboarding of Hawthorne and other districts onto the STEAM on Demand platform has been pivotal.

"I’ve spent years developing programs that bring real-life applications to our students, and now, I'm excited to help districts customize and expand their STEAM offerings," Bertram said. “The earlier we can get kids involved in STEAM, the better chance we have of maintaining their interest and enthusiasm for future STEAM career prospects.”

The Hawthorne School District has already enrolled about 60 staff and 800 students in the STEAM on Demand program, with a goal of serving 1500 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The initial reaction from the students and their parents, Dr. Ayala says, has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The kids are so thrilled to show me their projects, like water hydraulics and catapults,” she said. “It's just great to see the smile on their faces. They love being creative.”

This sentiment was echoed at the district-wide STEAM expo held on April 13, which was a resounding success that showcased student projects and drew significant parent participation.

Looking to the future, Dr. Ayala expressed a commitment to not only continuing but also expanding the partnership with Lyricos Learning.